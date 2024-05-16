Defend Truth

ACDP manifesto: religion, sex ed and more

The ACDP's 2024 manifesto launch at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 9 March 2024. (Photos: @@A_C_D_P/X)
By Ferial Haffajee
16 May 2024
This article originally appeared as an elections newsletter by Ferial Haffajee. Here, we break down everything you need to know before the big vote. Next up, we unpack the manifesto of the political party of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

All about

  • ACDP supports the constitutional recognition of religion.
  • It was instrumental in including the words “In humble submission to Almighty God” in the Western Cape Constitution.
  • The ACDP is “family-first” and lobbies against any state role in family life, for example, in education, religious education and the like.
  • It will amend legislation allowing abortion-on-demand (on most grounds), and on sex education.
  • The party is opposed to the legalisation of sex work and pornography, and will introduce laws to make these illegal again.

Crime and corruption

  • Review parole system and deny bail for murder, rape, armed robbery and car hijacking.
  • Support neighbourhood watches and introduce more safe havens for victims of gender-based violence.
  • Will fight for the return of state capture billions.
  • Will enshrine muscular independence and resources for key crime-fighting institutions such as SAPS, Hawks, SIU, Asset Forfeiture Unit and the NPA.

Economy

  • ACDP stands for an “open market economy with a social conscience”.
  • The party will focus on mining, financial and business services, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and construction.
  • Will expand the Employment Tax Incentive for businesses for hiring, especially of young people.
  • “Fair and equal access” to markets for local business in the face of foreign-owned business.
  • Review and rethink fuel taxes to bring down prices.

Education

  • Consider a constitutional amendment to protect parents’ rights and prevent ministerial infringements on these rights.
  • Repeal the 30% pass mark.
  • Review SA’s Comprehensive Sexuality Education system; replace with “age-appropriate” sex education.
  • Protect freedom of religion in schools.

Global policy

  • Re-establish full diplomatic relations with Israel; move SA Embassy to Jerusalem.
  • Support lasting peace in the Middle East but maintain Israel’s right to defend itself.

Governance

  • End cadre deployment and “tenderpreneurship” where services supposed to be provided by government are increasingly contracted out.
  • Fix Transnet to get goods back onto freight lines.
  • Fix and modernise Prasa, so passenger rail can become the cheapest and most reliable form of public transport.

Prayer and Worship during the opening of the ACDP 2024 manifesto launch at Nasrec in Johannesburg. 09 March 2024. (Photos: @@A_C_D_P/X)

Health (NHI and vaccinations)

  • Repeal the National Health Insurance Bill.
  • Improve public health facilities; support healthy diet and lifestyle initiatives.
  • Oppose mandatory vaccinations for Covid-19 and similar variants; instead support the use of ivermectin. (The drug discredited for use by humans during Covid. Ed.)

Land and housing

  • Protect property rights; promote partnerships between established and emerging farmers.
  • Ensure fairer distribution of rights on tribal or trust land.
  • Massive title deed transfers to ease the housing crisis; review current database while introducing one national housing waiting list.
  • Eradicate informal settlements.
  • Repeal the 2023 National Water Amendment Bill, which interferes with agricultural water rights.

Load shedding

  • (The ACDP manifesto pivots on keeping the lights on. Ed.)
  • Appoint retired engineers and technical experts to power stations.
  • Exempt the energy sector from preferential procurement laws to cut out middlemen.
  • Support increased use of renewables and a just transition away from coal-based energy.

Reality check

  • The ACDP positions on abortion and sex work are out of kilter with South Africa’s long-standing decisions on the rights to life, work and choice.
  • Although the death penalty is not part of the current ACDP manifesto, pastor-turned political leader Kenneth Meshoe was quoted in April about wanting to reintroduce the death penalty in South Africa.

What’s good?

  • This is a boutique manifesto for a religious party.
  • The ACPD protects its turf and advocates well for its membership.
  • It uses a moral lens to take a strong position against corruption, which we like.

