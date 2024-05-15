Westminster dog show 2024: Pretty pups, tricks and more

Sage, a Miniature Poodle from Houston, Texas, competes in the Non-Sporting Group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, U.S., May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Handler Kaz Hosaka and Sage the Miniature Poodle react to winning Best In Show during the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 14 May 2024. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
NEW A handler celebrates by kissing the Best in Show winner, a Miniature Poodle dog in the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)
Comet, winner of the Toy Group competes during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Best In Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 14, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Comet, winner of the Toy Group prepares backstage during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Best In Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 14, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club )
A dog participates in Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Verde, a Welsh Terrier from Somis, California, watches its handler’s instructions to fall as it competes in the Terrier group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Scott, a Dogue De Bordeaux from Brockton, Massachusetts, is petted by its handler as it competes in the Working Group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Dogs compete in the Working Group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Roo, a Komondor from Wall Township, New Jersey, competes in the Working Group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Melandes, an English Setter from Phoenix, Arizona, competes in the Sporting Group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Santana, a Gordon Setter from Urbana, Ohio, competes in the Sporting Group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Gota, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever from Vashon, Washington, competes in the Sporting Group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Best In Show finalist Afghan hound ‘Louis’ and their handler trot during judging during the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 14 May 2024. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
The winner of the English Settler breed waits their turn before judging for the Sporting Group during the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 14 May 2024. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
The winner of Junior Handler Octavia Stenson reacts to winning with her dog a Norwegian Buhund named Pineapple during the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 14 May 2024. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
Dogs compete during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Best In Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 14, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Louis, winner of the Hound Group competes during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Best In Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 14, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Dogs compete during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Best In Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 14, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Dogs compete during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Best In Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 14, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Dogs compete during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Show Night at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Dogs compete during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Show Night at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Dogs prepare backstage during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Best In Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 14, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club )
A dog and its owner watch a competition during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)
An Old English Sheepdog rests inside the grooming tent during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)
Dogs prepare backstage during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Best In Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 14, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club )
Handler Perry Payson, of Oklahoma, carries his French Bulldog during judging at the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 13 May 2024. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A biewer terrier named Hudson is groomed for competition during the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 13 May 2024. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A standard poodle named Robert is groomed by Rebecca Arch of Fredonia, New York in the benching area at 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 13 May 2024. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Handler Luke Behm of Indiana with his coton de tulear named Elton, during the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 13 May 2024. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A Pembroke Welsh corgi name Tazo is groomed for competition during the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 13 May 2024. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A therapy dog named Mari plays with the owner before it takes part in the Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Dogs are carried on a stroller during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A dog herds ducks into a cage during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Sparrow, a Boston Terrier from Lowell, Michigan, competes in the Non-Sporting Group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, U.S., May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Louis, a Yorkshire Terrier from Willis, Texas, competes in the Toy Group during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, U.S., May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sven, an Old English Sheepdog from Colorado, gets ready to compete during the 148th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, U.S., May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Quan, a Chow Chow from New York, cools down before competing during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, U.S., May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Dalmatian dog kisses a handler during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, U.S., May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog competes in the dock diving during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A dog competes in the dock diving during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A dog competes in the dock diving during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Kena Betancur DM
