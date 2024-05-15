Ramaphosa signs the National Health Insurance Bill into law, and more from around the world

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation prior to signing the National Health Insurance Bill into law at a signing ceremony at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, South Africa, 15 May 2024. The objective of the NHI Bill is to provide universal access to quality health care for all South Africans, as enshrined in the Constitution. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa poses for a photo after signing the National Health Insurance Bill into law at a ceremony at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, South Africa, 15 May 2024. The objective of the NHI Bill is to provide universal access to quality health care for all South Africans, as enshrined in the Constitution. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Britain’s Queen Camilla (L) and King Charles (C) arrive at the St. Paul’s Cathedral to attend a service of dedication for the Order of the British Empire, in London, Britain, 15 May 2024. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Founder and CEO of Solo Sandeng Foundation, Fatoumatta Sandeng (C), speaks to the media after the conviction of former Gambian interior minister Ousman Sonko, in front of the Swiss Federal Criminal Court, in Bellinzona, Switzerland, 15 May 2024. The Swiss Federal Criminal Court on 15 May sentenced Ousman Sonko to 20 years in prison for crimes against humanity. The federal prosecutor’s office has accused Sonko of killings, torture, rape and multiple violations of sexual self-determination in his leadership positions from January 2000 until September 2016 under the Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh. EPA-EFE/MARIA LINDA CLERICETTI
Pope Francis loses his skullcap due to the wind during his weekly General Audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 15 May 2024. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani
A child dressed in costume performs during the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island, Hong Kong, China, 15 May 2024. The Cheung Chau Bun Festival marks the Eighth day of the Fourth Month in the Chinese calendar. EPA-EFE/LEUNG MAN HEI
Members of U.S. Naval Academy’s first year class climb the Herndon Monument, a granite obelisk coated with a thick layer of vegetable shortening, in a ritual marking the end of their plebe year in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., May 15, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tourists take photos as they sit in a cafe along Hanoi Train Street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 15 May 2024. Hanoi Train Street is one of the city’s most popular spots. After being closed in 2022 over safety concerns, it reopened in 2023 and continues to attract thousands of tourists weekly. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Indian girls in traditional attire dance during an event with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not seen) in Mumbai, India, 15 May 2024. The Indian general elections are held in seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024, with the results set to be announced on 04 June 2024. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A Nepalese Muslim pilgrim walks before leaving to Saudi Arabia, at Kashmiri Mashjid in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 May 2024. A total of 771 Nepalese Muslims from across the country arrived in the capital Kathmandu on their way to the holy city of Mecca. Muslims from across the world have started their journey to Saudi Arabia for the Islamic annual Hajj pilgrimage starting on 14 June 2024. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of team UAE Emirates wearing the overall leader’s pink jersey, rides next to Slovenian rider Jan Tratnik of Visma–Lease a Bike as the pack ride through Foiano di Val Fortore shortly after the start of the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2024 cycling race over 207 km from Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare, Italy, 15 May 2024. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO
A view of an area full of garbage in Puerto Principe, Haiti, 14 May 2024. The critical situation in Haiti and the relationships, often tricky, are at the center of the foreign policy of the Dominican Republic, not exempt from international criticism for the thousands of repatriations of Haitians, despite the violence and, now, they are part of the Dominican political campaign. It is estimated that more than half a million Haitians, the vast majority without documents, live in the Dominican Republic, where they flee due to the depressing situation in their country. EPA-EFE/MENTOR DAVID LORENS
The scene of an accident involving two vehicles in which 8 people were killed and 38 others were taken to area hospitals in Ocala, near Dunellon, Florida, USA, 14 May 2024. A bus carrying laborers to an area farm was side-swiped by a pickup travelling in the opposite direction, according to Florida Highway Patrol. EPA-EFE/Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo
Newborn Sumatran tiger cub, born in February this year, is shown to the media during a naming ceremony at the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/LIESA JOHANNSSEN
A drone view shows dead horse at a flooded area in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A worker cools the chocolate on a marble table during the manufacturing process of chocolate pralines at Belgian chocolate maker Neuhaus in Vlezenbeek, near Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A model walks the runway during the Romance Was Born fashion show as part of Australian Fashion Week 2024 in Sydney, Australia, 15 May 2024. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
A model walks the runway wearing creations by Alix Higgins during Australian Fashion Week 2024 in Sydney, Australia, 15 May 2024. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS
US street artist Shepard Fairey, known under the nickname Obey, poses for a photo at the opening of his exhibition “OBEY: The Art of Shepard Fairey”, Milan, Italy, 15 May 2024. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro. DM
