Defend Truth

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Nafiz ‘Pablo’ Modack et al assumed aliases from Narcos TV series, high court hears

Nafiz ‘Pablo’ Modack et al assumed aliases from Narcos TV series, high court hears
Nafiz Modack in the dock at the Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town on 1 February 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais) | Coloured mugshot of Pablo Escobar taken by the regional Colombia control agency in Medellín in 1976. (Photo: Colombian National Police / Wikipedia)
By Vincent Cruywagen
15 May 2024
0

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his associates used the names of characters from the Narcos television series as aliases, the Western Cape Division of the High Court has been told.

Warrant Officer Kelvin Shunmugam of the Durban Central K9 Unit testified in the Western Cape Division of the High Court that alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack assumed the name “Pablo” and one of his associates, Anwar Gallie, was referred to as “Gustavo”.

These, he said, were the names of characters in the Narcos television series, based on the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.  

Escobar, the leader of one of the largest cocaine processing and distributing organisations in the world, was shot and killed in December 1993 in Medellin by police officers.  

Shunmugam made the claims while discussing his relationship with Shanil Maharaj, Gallie and Modack, as well as his role in the wrongful arrest of “Mr C”, an asset management professional and State witness who fled to Dubai after allegedly being threatened by Maharaj and Modack’s enforcer, Jacques Cronje. Judge Robert Henney ruled that the identity of Mr C cannot be revealed.

The threats stem from a high-risk investment Maharaj made with Mr C in 2019, an investment that he lost.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Modack trial — State witness links dud investment to failed hit on lawyer William Booth 

Shunmugam’s testimony relates to the charges of kidnapping, intimidation and extortion against Modack and Cronje. They are among the 124 charges including murder, attempted murder, corruption, gangsterism, extortion, and the illegal interception of communications which Modack and his 13 co-accused are facing.

The other accused are Zane Kilian, Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Brown, Riyaat Gesant, Fagmeed Kelly, Mario Petersen, Petrus Visser, Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies, former Anti-Gang Unit Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, Yaseen Modack, Mogamat Mukudam and Ricardo Morgan.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Kinnear murder trial State witness explains how ‘pinging’ can track a cellphone user’s location

On 16 June 2020, Gallie along with Modack, eight high-ranking police officers, two former officers, and underworld figures and gun dealers were arrested on gun-related charges. 

Modack appeared alongside Gallie and Sergeant Lesiba Rodney Masoga.  Modack and Gallie were released on R10,000 bail each while Mosaga was released on R5,000 bail. The men allegedly colluded with officers at the Central Firearm Registry to procure firearm licences unlawfully. The arrests came after a three-year investigation.

Read in Daily Maverick: “SAPS drag in alleged underworld figure and 10 cops after illegal gun licence racket exposed”

However, the charges in that case were provisionally withdrawn in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court.

Narcos characters

Before mentioning the Narcos characters, Shunmugam told the high court about his obsession with Modack, whom he referred to as a “Robin Hood” of Cape Town. He said he wanted to meet Modack and to do so abused his position as a police officer to falsely arrest Mr C. 

Shunmugam said he played a key role in Mr C’s arrest on 3 April 2020, and Modack called him to help with the arrest. Shunmugam said that Mr C was immediately released after intervention by a higher authority. 

He told the court that one day he went to a friend’s house, where “I met Anwar Gallie, who was also introduced as ‘Gustavo’. During a video phone call, I heard Gallie talking to Modack and referring to him as ‘Pablo’. When I spoke to Modack, I was also told that he is ‘Pablo’.

“I knew that this was the name of the character in the Narcos television series,” he told the high court.

State prosecutor Adnaan Gelderbloem told the court, “Payments made by the Modack enterprise allegedly referenced ‘Pablo’ and other characters from the Narcos television series. This is related to the money laundering count which the State intends leading at a later stage.”  

The trial continues. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Maverick News

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
Business Maverick

New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
Siphesihle Mehlo was a student electrician with 'big dreams', says grieving mother after George building collapse
Maverick News

Siphesihle Mehlo was a student electrician with 'big dreams', says grieving mother after George building collapse
Kinnear murder trial State witness explains how ‘pinging’ can track a cellphone user's location
Maverick News

Kinnear murder trial State witness explains how ‘pinging’ can track a cellphone user's location
'The NHI is here - I have found my pen' - Ramaphosa
Maverick News

'The NHI is here – I have found my pen' – Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Maverick News

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
Maverick News

In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Maverick News

George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Avalanche of litigation likely to follow Wednesday’s signing of contentious NHI Bill
Business Maverick

Avalanche of litigation likely to follow Wednesday’s signing of contentious NHI Bill
Understanding the National Health Insurance Bill – Six articles to read
Maverick Citizen

Understanding the National Health Insurance Bill – Six articles to read

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz