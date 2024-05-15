Business Maverick

GM’S Cruise pays more than $8m in robotaxi settlement

A Cruise autonomous taxi in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday 10 August 2023.
By Bloomberg
15 May 2024
General Motors Co.’s autonomous taxi unit has reached an $8-million to $12-million settlement with a pedestrian who was dragged by one of its self-driving vehicles in San Francisco, according to a person familiar with the situation. 

The settlement was struck earlier this year and the woman is out of the hospital, said the person, who declined to be identified discussing a private matter.  

In the October incident, a pedestrian crossing the road was struck by another vehicle before landing in front of the Cruise taxi. The robotaxi braked hard but ran over the person. It then tried to pull over as a safety manoeuvre but continued driving for almost 7m at a speed of up to 11.3km/hour with the pedestrian still under the car.

Read More: GM’s Cruise Halts Robotaxi Fleet After California Suspension 

Cruise subsequently grounded its entire US fleet after its licence was suspended by California. Former CEO Kyle Vogt resigned, nine executives were fired and about a quarter of the workforce let go. 

Last month, Cruise said it was preparing to resume testing its robotaxis with safety drivers in Phoenix, an important step in its attempts to restart services.

