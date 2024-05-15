GM’S Cruise pays more than $8m in robotaxi settlement

The settlement was struck earlier this year and the woman is out of the hospital, said the person, who declined to be identified discussing a private matter.

In the October incident, a pedestrian crossing the road was struck by another vehicle before landing in front of the Cruise taxi. The robotaxi braked hard but ran over the person. It then tried to pull over as a safety manoeuvre but continued driving for almost 7m at a speed of up to 11.3km/hour with the pedestrian still under the car.

Cruise subsequently grounded its entire US fleet after its licence was suspended by California. Former CEO Kyle Vogt resigned, nine executives were fired and about a quarter of the workforce let go.

Last month, Cruise said it was preparing to resume testing its robotaxis with safety drivers in Phoenix, an important step in its attempts to restart services.