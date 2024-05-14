A garbage collector prepares a load of cardboards to be sold to recyclers in the City. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Informal traders have taken over the sidewalks of the Durban CBD and Pietermaritzburg. Trying to navigate Durban, I couldn’t help but think how this once proud and beautiful city had become a shadow of its formal self. The city centre is overrun with homeless people, carrying recyclables and trying to sell their collections to trucks driving around. For many, this is the only way to survive, hoping to sell a few pieces of cardboard in return for a few rands to buy a meal.

Hawkers mostly sell food such as mealie meal and secondhand clothing, using anything with wheels to move their goods around.

As elections loom, campaign posters are on every lamp post, standing guard over dirty water flowing in the road gutters. It was heartbreaking to witness. DM