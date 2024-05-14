Newsdeck

INDIA STORM

Mumbai billboard collapse crushes homes and cars, kills at least 14

Mumbai billboard collapse crushes homes and cars, kills at least 14
An aerial view shows a fallen billboard on a fuel station following a wind and dust storm in Mumbai, India, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande
By Reuters
14 May 2024
0

Rescue workers used excavators to clear mangled metal debris in their final search for survivors trapped underneath a billboard that collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai, killing at least 14 people.

The billboard, bigger than an Olympic-sized swimming pool, crushed a fuel station, homes and cars during a thunderstorm on Monday, trapping more than a 100 people, according to authorities.

Rescuers worked through the night to pull people from the debris on the side of a busy arterial road in the Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar.

Some 75 wounded were rescued and 14 bodies found, the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said.

“The operation was very challenging due to the weight of the structure and the presence of flammable liquid and gas at the site,” Mohsen Shahedi, a senior National Disaster Response Force officer, told Reuters.

Shahedi said the rescue operation was nearly over except for one last sweeping search.

“We believe there is no one else stuck under the debris,” he said.

Videos showed the towering billboard billowing in the wind before collapsing as a dust storm and rain lashed the city, bringing traffic to a standstill and disrupting flights at Mumbai airport

The agency owning the billboard did not have a permit from the BMC, the municipal body said in a statement. The hoarding measured about 1,338 square metres (14,400 square feet), it said, nine times more than the maximum permitted size.

The BMC said it had instructed the agency to remove all its hoardings immediately.

“To prevent such accidents from happening again, instructions have been given to conduct a structural audit of all hoardings in Mumbai and immediately take down dangerous ones,” Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra state of which Mumbai is the capital, said in a post on X.

“Out of 1,300 such hoardings in Mumbai, around 30 have not submitted a structural stability report that is mandatory every two years,” said Bhushan Gagrani, who heads the BMC. “We are looking into that.”

(Additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Shivam Patel in New Delhi; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
Maverick News

In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Maverick News

George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Plagued by Incompetence
Maverick Citizen

Plagued by Incompetence
Community steps in to revive KZN’s Westmead economic hub after July 2021 unrest
Maverick Citizen

Community steps in to revive KZN’s Westmead economic hub after July 2021 unrest
Second Codesa — a seemingly attractive idea that does not translate well into the real world
Maverick News

Second Codesa — a seemingly attractive idea that does not translate well into the real world

TOP READS IN SECTION

Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel
Newsdeck

Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel
South Africa's Ramaphosa to sign health insurance bill into law just before election
Newsdeck

South Africa's Ramaphosa to sign health insurance bill into law just before election
I have a picture for you! 04 May - 10 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 04 May – 10 May 2024
First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Newsdeck

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza
Newsdeck

Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Spotting False Information During Elections: A Digital Literacy Workshop

In today's digital age, the spread of misinformation can influence public opinion and undermine the democratic process, especially during election periods. Join us for a vital training session designed to empower voters with the skills needed to discern fact from fiction, on Wed 15 May at 12:00, live, online and free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz