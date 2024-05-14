Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Federer-Backed On Boosts Forecast After Sneaker Demand Rises

Federer-Backed On Boosts Forecast After Sneaker Demand Rises
A On NYC flagship store. Photographer: Nina Westervelt/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
14 May 2024
0

Swiss sneaker maker On Holding AG posted strong first-quarter revenue and nudged its sales forecast higher for the year, boosted by demand for its running shoes and new line of training apparel. 

Roger Federer-backed On reported quarterly sales of 508 million Swiss francs ($560 million) at constant exchange rates, up 29% from a year ago and ahead of market expectations.

The stock rose as much as 22% in New York trading, the biggest intraday gain in 14 months. That’s after the shares climbed 14% this year through Monday’s close in New York.

Founded just over a decade ago, On has expanded rapidly across Europe and North America thanks in part to strong uptake from a growing network of wholesale partners and specialty running stores. Now, it’s expanding even faster with its e-commerce channel and network of company-owned stores as it deepens its presence in the tennis and training categories, too.

The Zurich-based company said it now expects full-year sales of 2.29 billion Swiss francs, slightly higher than the 2.27 billion-franc average of analyst estimates.

Because On only attributed the higher guidance to favorable currency swings, there’s probably room for it to further raise its outlook later this year, Cristina Fernandez, an analyst with Telsey Advisory Group, said in a note.

On’s direct-to-consumer sales grew by 39% in the quarter to 191 million Swiss francs, boosted by a new commercial app that’s now available globally and new company-owned store openings, including in Berlin and Portland, Oregon, co-Chief Executive Officer Martin Hoffmann said in an interview. On now has about 50 company-owned stores, mostly located in China, and plans to open a second Paris location on the Champs-Élysées ahead of the Olympics this summer.

The momentum has turned On into a darling in the sports industry, raising the stakes for it to keep up the pace or risk disappointing investors. The fact that it continues to expect at least 30% growth in net sales while further ratcheting up profitability sets it apart from many of its sports-industry rivals that are grappling with soft consumer demand, Dylan Carden of William Blair said in a note.

On still has room for growth in running, where it has its most developed portfolio of products. It recently unveiled new footwear including the Cloudmonster 2 and Cloudsurfer Trail and hopes to make a strong showing with its sponsored athletes at the Paris Olympics this summer.

A relative newcomer to the Olympics, On is hoping to build both credibility with its athletes — including back-to-back Boston Marathon winner Helen Obiri of Kenya — and brand awareness in Paris this summer, Hoffmann said. The company will be visible in running events along with the triathlon and tennis, Hoffmann said.

“It’s really the first Olympics where we can go big,” Hoffmann said. “And it’s close to our home, so we can have our full presence available to bring to the games.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Maverick News

George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
Maverick News

In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
Ruthless culling of Cane from All Blacks captaincy should be a warning for Kolisi
Maverick News

Ruthless culling of Cane from All Blacks captaincy should be a warning for Kolisi
Understanding the National Health Insurance Bill – Six articles to read
Maverick News

Understanding the National Health Insurance Bill – Six articles to read
Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Maverick News

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa's Ramaphosa to sign health insurance bill into law just before election
Newsdeck

South Africa's Ramaphosa to sign health insurance bill into law just before election
Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel
Newsdeck

Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel
I have a picture for you! 04 May - 10 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 04 May – 10 May 2024
First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Newsdeck

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza
Newsdeck

Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Spotting False Information During Elections: A Digital Literacy Workshop

In today's digital age, the spread of misinformation can influence public opinion and undermine the democratic process, especially during election periods. Join us for a vital training session designed to empower voters with the skills needed to discern fact from fiction, on Wed 15 May at 12:00, live, online and free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz