30 March 2024: A boy watches as fishers prepare to launch their boats at Hondeklip Bay’s natural harbour. During the snoek season, fishers from across the Western Cape travel to Hondeklip Bay and Port Nolloth where the snoek is said to “arrive” first. This year, unlike former years, the snoek appeared in Hondeklip Bay before Port Nolloth. The local economy benefits as the travellers rent accomodation and use the local tuck shops (there are no supermarkets in Hondeklip Bay). (Photo: Barry Christianson)

Read Part 1 here

The small, coastal, Namaqualand village named after a dog-shaped rock is accessible only by gravel roads from Koiningass and Klipfontein. Springbok, the nearest commercial hub, is two hours away. There is no supermarket, high school, or petrol station. The tall floodlight meant to provide light at night hasn’t worked in years.

Hondeklip Bay has a natural harbour that was first used to ship copper ore in the mid-1800s, and later by the commercial fishing industry. Many people living in Hondeklip Bay have been fishers for generations. Some like Boy Adams, have family members that died when boats capsized in the 1950s.

The closure of the mines and the collapse of the commercial industry in Hondeklip Bay has left residents with very few employment options. The small-scale fishing industry is one of them and the presence of the harbour makes Hondeklip Bay an unlikely meeting point for fishers across neighbouring provinces, despite the difficulties involved in accessing it.

Each year, around Easter time, at the start of the snoek season, shoals of travelling fishers, who “chase the snoek”, arrive in the small village and make it their home for as long as the “fish are biting”. Marketers they work with make the trek to Hondeklip Bay each day the catches are good, and return to the areas where they sell their fish on the same day.

Some residents make money by cleaning and gutting fish, carrying fish from the boats, cleaning the areas where fish are cleaned and gutted, as crew for boats that can accommodate them, and through renting the travelling crews’ accommodation. Some of the poorer residents wait around for unused parts of gutted fish to take home for cooking.

The reliance of the village on fishing makes many people, such as Boy Adams, anxious about the risks attached to marine oil and gas extraction offshore from Hondeklip Bay. Should extraction go ahead in the future the coastline may become vulnerable to oil spills which would have far-reaching environmental and social impacts. DM

This work was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Daily Maverick will publish a series of four photo essays this week. This is part two.