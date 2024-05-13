Traders Picked Up GameStop Options Ahead of ‘Roaring Kitty’ Hype

Read more: GameStop Surges as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Return Adds Fuel to Rally

On Friday, $20 and $30 calls dominated Gamestop trading. But at the end of that session they still required rallies of 15% and 72% respectively to come in the money. Within hours of Monday’s stock market opening, both contracts became profitable as the shares climbed as high as $38.20.

Throughout May, mentions of Gamestop on online forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets and StockTwits accompanied jumps in its volume and options activity. Roughly 160 million shares changed hands in the week through May 10, the most active week for the video-game retailer’s equity since soaring in April 2022 on plans of a stock split and a short-lived meme stock revival.

“I find it quite interesting that the volume and open interest in upside calls expiring May 17th steadily rose during the week,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “It all seems a bit convenient.”