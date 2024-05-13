Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Traders Picked Up GameStop Options Ahead of ‘Roaring Kitty’ Hype

Traders Picked Up GameStop Options Ahead of ‘Roaring Kitty’ Hype
An employee assists customers inside a GameStop Corp. store in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, March 15, 2018. GameStop Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on March 28. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
13 May 2024
0

Traders quietly gathered positions in GameStop Corp. options leading up to Monday’s wild rally in the meme stock. 

Call option volume on Friday neared 300,000 — the second most active day this year, trailing only May 3. The activity aligns with GameStop’s soaring stock price, which jumped 68% in the three weeks through last Friday as trading volume took off.The heavy volume over the past several weeks came despite a dearth of corporate catalysts or news that could drive a rally in the shares. It also predated the oblique Sunday night tweet from the account associated with Keith Gill, who drove the meme-stock mania of 2021 under the moniker “Roaring Kitty,” stoking speculation that Gill, whose X account has been inactive for almost three years, might return to social media. He tweeted again on Monday morning, although neither post specifically mentioned GameStop.

GameStop Calls Saw Elevated Trading in May | Before 'Roaring Kitty' speculation, calls moved in high volume

Read more: GameStop Surges as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Return Adds Fuel to Rally

On Friday, $20 and $30 calls dominated Gamestop trading. But at the end of that session they still required rallies of 15% and 72% respectively to come in the money. Within hours of Monday’s stock market opening, both contracts became profitable as the shares climbed as high as $38.20.

Throughout May, mentions of Gamestop on online forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets and StockTwits accompanied jumps in its volume and options activity. Roughly 160 million shares changed hands in the week through May 10, the most active week for the video-game retailer’s equity since soaring in April 2022 on plans of a stock split and a short-lived meme stock revival.

“I find it quite interesting that the volume and open interest in upside calls expiring May 17th steadily rose during the week,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “It all seems a bit convenient.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Troubled Knysna municipality to restart hunt for municipal manager after court ruling
Maverick News

Troubled Knysna municipality to restart hunt for municipal manager after court ruling
Mystery of missing chinchillas at Gold Fields’ new Chilean mine
Business Maverick

Mystery of missing chinchillas at Gold Fields’ new Chilean mine
No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele
Maverick News

No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele
Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
Business Maverick

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
Business has saved the ANC’s bacon on load shedding. Perhaps a cheer is in order?
South Africa

Business has saved the ANC’s bacon on load shedding. Perhaps a cheer is in order?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Solar Storm Threatens Power Grids and Promises Dazzling Aurora
Newsdeck

Solar Storm Threatens Power Grids and Promises Dazzling Aurora
Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel
Newsdeck

Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel
I have a picture for you! 04 May - 10 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 04 May – 10 May 2024
First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Newsdeck

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza
Newsdeck

Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz