Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nigeria, and more from around the world

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a polo fundraiser event in Lagos, Nigeria, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a polo fundraiser event in Lagos, Nigeria, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Pilgrims participate in the candlelight procession during an event marking the anniversary of the reported appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Maria Abranches
Buddhist believers hold lanterns during a Lotus Lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha in Seoul, South Korea, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Somali man carries a fish from a boat at the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A female starter gestures during the ‘Race The Waves’ classic car and motorcycle meet at the beach in Bridlington, Britain, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A woman views a picture at the “From Darkness to Light” interactive exhibition about the deadly October 7 attack Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, in Jerusalem May 9, 2024. The picture on the wall shows the burnt cars of festival-goers following the attack on the Nova festival. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A medic reacts as she stands inside a bomb shelter near the site of the Nova festival, where partygoers were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, on Israel’s Memorial Day, when the country commemorates fallen soldiers of Israel’s wars and Israeli victims of hostile attacks, in Reim, southern Israel May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Pilgrims attend the mass marking the anniversary of the reported appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Maria Abranches
Women from the Bonda tribe stand in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of India’s general election, in Malkangiri district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
Polling officials and Indian security force personnel walk over a footbridge in the interiors of the Dal Lake as they leave a polling station after the end of the fourth phase of India’s general election in Srinagar May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Supporters wait to attend a campaign rally for former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, U.S., May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A defaced sign is seen near a protest encampment in support of Palestinians in Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as attendees from a pro-Israel rally march nearby at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, U.S. May 12, 2024. REUTERS/David Ryder
A building with a mural depicting late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat stands at Al-Azhar University-Gaza damaged during the ongoing Israel’s military offensive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City April 28, 2024. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Members of Israel’s coed Search and Rescue Brigade rest at the end of an intensive march after which they received their brigade berets, in Latrun, Israel on February 1, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Israel is one of the few countries in the world where military service is compulsory for women from the age of 18, and female soldiers serving in combat units or in support roles away from the front line have featured prominently at different stages of the current war in Gaza. Women serve as military pilots, in naval units and in the infantry, training with male counterparts and serving under the same conditions. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Locals walk in an area affected by heavy rain brought flash floods and landslides as they are evacuated in Agam, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, May 12, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Iggo El Fitra/via REUTERS
Dogs are stranded on a flooded street in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A damaged car is seen in an area affected by heavy rain brought flash floods and landslides in Agam, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, May 12, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Iggo El Fitra/via REUTERS
Displaced Palestinians sheltering in a school prepare to flee Rafah after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the southern Gaza City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Tennis – Italian Open – Foro Italico, Rome, Italy – May 13, 2024 General view of a statue near the stands during the round of 34 match between Russia’s Andrey Rublev and France’s Alexandre Muller REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A base jumper leaps off the Lotus Tower, a 351.5 m tall tower in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a bill on “foreign agents” in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
The sun sets over the mountains, as a geomagnetic storm continues hitting the Earth, in Ronda, Spain, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A view shows activity of the Villarrica volcano during the night, as seen from Pucon, Chile May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
A view shows the Milky Way in a starry sky, in Punta del Arbol, Chile May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Joel Estay
A column of ash rises over the Gunung Ibu (Mount Ibu) volcano, in Tabaru, North Maluku province, Indonesia May 13, 2024 in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Fhe Booroto/via REUTERS
Claire Tole-Moir, head of Bonham’s Popular Culture department, poses for a photograph with Eric Clapton’s 1974 000-28 Martin acoustic guitar, on which he wrote the song “Wonderful Tonight”, at Bonhams auction house, ahead of “Rock, Pop & Film” auction on June 12, in London, Britain May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Will Russell
Presenter Lenny Rush and Joe Lycett, winner of the Entertainment Performance category for “Late Night Lycett”, pose with the award at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards in London, Britain, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Jasmine Jobson, winner of the Supporting Actress category for “Top Boy”, poses with the award at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards in London, Britain, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
A dog peers out from a pram on the Croisette ahead of the opening of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe. DM
