Business Maverick

Business Maverick

East African internet connectivity affected by sub-sea cable cut

East African internet connectivity affected by sub-sea cable cut
The East African region has been affected because some of its large content providers are served by data centres in South Africa, the closest node to Kenya. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
13 May 2024
0

Several nations in East Africa including Kenya are experiencing slow internet connections after at least one sub-sea cable serving the region was cut.

“The information we do have has confirmed that one of the sub sea cables seems cut 45km north of Durban,” Ben Roberts, group chief technology and and innovation officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies said. “This is causing the internet to be sluggish.”

The East African region has been affected because some of its large content providers are served by data centres in South Africa, the closest node to Kenya, Roberts said. Internet traffic has been rerouted while engineers resolve the issue, he said. 

“Network data show a disruption to internet connectivity in and around multiple East Africa countries,” internet-analysis firm NetBlocks said in a post on X. 

⚠ Confirmed: Network data show a disruption to internet connectivity in and around multiple East #Africa countries; the incident is attributed to failures affecting the SEACOM and EASSY subsea cable systems 📉 pic.twitter.com/8TsAvKrOe6

— NetBlocks (@netblocks) May 12, 2024

Damage to four sub-sea cables off the west coast of Africa disrupted internet services across the continent in March. The West Africa Cable System, MainOne, South Atlantic 3 and ACE sea cables — arteries for telecommunications data — were all affected at the time, triggering outages and connectivity issues for mobile operators and internet service providers, according to data from firms including NetBlocks, Kentik and Cloudflare.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Maverick News

Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
‘We are really suffering’ — six years on, VBS victims still bear brunt of devastating looting spree
Maverick News

‘We are really suffering’ — six years on, VBS victims still bear brunt of devastating looting spree
Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
South Africa

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele
Maverick News

No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele

TOP READS IN SECTION

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
South Africa

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
Explainer — El Niño’s impact and what to expect from La Niña
South Africa

Explainer — El Niño’s impact and what to expect from La Niña
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Maverick News

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Thebe in dispute with departing Shell over value of its stake — matter in arbitration
Maverick News

Thebe in dispute with departing Shell over value of its stake — matter in arbitration
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz