Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Death toll from floods in Brazil’s south reaches 143, as rains continue to pour

Death toll from floods in Brazil’s south reaches 143, as rains continue to pour
Aerial view of the flooded Praia de Belas Shopping Center at Menino Deus neighborhood on May 7, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Rescue efforts continue in Porto Alegre due to the floods caused by the heavy rains that have battered Brazilian State of Rio Grande Do Sul. A State of Public Calamity has been called by local government while 281 municipalities have been affected, thousands of people have been displaced and damages in infrastructure cause difficulties to access affected areas or big power outages around the state. (Photo by Jefferson Bernardes/Getty Images)
By Reuters
13 May 2024
0

PORTO ALEGRE, May 12 (Reuters) - The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state rose to 143, up from 136 on the day before, the local civil defense government body said on Sunday, as rains continue to pour on the state.

By Lisandra Paraguassu

Another 125 people remain unaccounted for in the state, where rivers are reporting rising levels. Weather service Metsul called the situation “extremely worrying.”

On Saturday evening the government announced around 12.1 billion reais ($2.34 billion) in emergency spending to deal with the crisis that has displaced more than 538,000 people in the state, out of a population of around 10.9 million.

With this new money, more than 60 billion reais in federal funds has already been made available to the state, said the federal government in a statement on Saturday.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the state will rebuild what was destroyed.

“We know that not everything can be recovered, mothers have lost their children and children have lost their mothers,” said Lula on social media X, in a statement to mark Mother’s Day.

On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement, saying that his administration is in contact with Brazil’s government to provide assistance.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people impacted by this tragedy and the first responders working to rescue and provide medical care to families and individuals,” said Biden.

More rain fell on Sunday and is expected on Monday. Less than two weeks after the rains began, the state is again on alert with the risk of water rising once more to record levels on the Guaiba lake, near the capital Porto Alegre.

The state is at a geographical meeting point between tropical and polar atmospheres, which has created a weather pattern with periods of intense rains or drought.

Local scientists believe the pattern has been intensifying due to climate change.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Maverick News

Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
‘We are really suffering’ — six years on, VBS victims still bear brunt of devastating looting spree
Maverick News

‘We are really suffering’ — six years on, VBS victims still bear brunt of devastating looting spree
Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
South Africa

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele
Maverick News

No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele

TOP READS IN SECTION

Solar Storm Threatens Power Grids and Promises Dazzling Aurora
Newsdeck

Solar Storm Threatens Power Grids and Promises Dazzling Aurora
I have a picture for you! 04 May - 10 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 04 May – 10 May 2024
First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Newsdeck

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Apple Apologizes for iPad Pro Ad, Scraps Plan to Air It on TV
Newsdeck

Apple Apologizes for iPad Pro Ad, Scraps Plan to Air It on TV
Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza
Newsdeck

Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz