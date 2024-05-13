Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Anglo Rejects BHP Again as Pressure Builds on Its Own Strategy

Anglo Rejects BHP Again as Pressure Builds on Its Own Strategy
A dumper truck carries excavated iron ore the an open cast mine in Sishen, South Africa. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
13 May 2024
0

Anglo American Plc rejected a second approach from BHP Group that valued the miner at $43 billion, as pressure builds on the 107-year old company to lay out a compelling vision to survive on its own.

Anglo shareholders were already demanding the company accelerate a turnaround plan that it’s been working on since the middle of last year. Rejecting BHP’s latest overture will add more pressure on Anglo to explain how it would create more value than by just selling to the rival. It now plans on doing that on Tuesday.

While BHP has raised its all-share offer, crucially it has maintained a structure that Anglo has already branded as unworkable, making it hard for the company to agree to talks under those terms. BHP will have to return with an improved offer, and possibly a new structure, if it wants to get a deal done.

“BHP obviously want the prize, but are not willing to take on the execution risk,” said Ben Davis, an analyst a Liberum. “They’re hoping that Anglo shareholders are frustrated enough with management that they pressure them to go for this.”

BHP, the world’s largest miner, is seeking to buy Anglo for its South American copper assets. That would make it the No. 1 copper producer, alongside its sprawling portfolio of iron ore and coal. BHP’s initial approach was rejected by Anglo.

BHP sweetened its proposal by almost 15%: offering 0.8132 of its shares for each one of Anglo’s, up from 0.7097 shares in its initial approach. But while it tweaked the terms for a demerger, it still said that Anglo must spin off its two listed South African businesses.

BHP Mega Bid and $10,000 Copper Expose Mining's Biggest Problem
Signage for the Anglo American Platinum Ltd. plant, outside Rustenburg, South Africa. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Anglo said Monday that it’s confident in its own plans for the business and will update investors on Tuesday, after accelerating a review.

The company also reiterated its rejection of BHP’s proposed deal structure, saying it leaves its holders with a disproportionate level of risk. It also still undervalues the company, Anglo said.

The improved proposal was tabled on May 7.

The pressure is now on Anglo to show shareholders how it can deliver more value on its own. Those investors include Elliott Investment Management, the activist hedge fund that’s built a roughly $1 billion stake in Anglo. So far, it’s not made its view public.

Read More: Anglo Investors Tell Company to Move Faster to Survive BHP Bid

Anglo American has long been viewed as a potential target among the largest miners, particularly because it owns attractive South American copper operations at a time when most of the industry is eager to add reserves and production. However, suitors have been put off by its complicated structure and mix of other commodities from platinum to diamonds, and especially its deep exposure to South Africa.

Anglo has faced a series of major setbacks over the past year as prices for some of its key products plunged, while operational difficulties have forced the company to slash its production targets — driving down its valuation and leaving the company vulnerable to potential bidders.

Investors have since pushed for details of a business review that Chief Executive Officer Duncan Wanblad has been running since mid-2023, looking at every mine in its portfolio. Central to investor concerns are the future of diamond miner De Beers, the Woodsmith fertilizer mine that Anglo is building in the UK and its South African businesses.

Read More: What’s Anglo Worth? For Now It’s Less than the Sum of Its Parts

If successful, a takeover would mark a return to large-scale dealmaking for BHP, which has revived its appetite for transformational acquisitions in the past couple of years under CEO Mike Henry.

Top executives of both companies are at a conference in Miami this week.

Anglo's Copper Business Is the Jewel in the Crown | Analysts say the unit's standalone value exceeded Anglo's before BHP arrived

BHP, which has a market value of about $145 billion, has made copper a central part of its strategy, betting that supply will struggle to keep pace with demand for metal to build electric vehicles, solar panels and high-voltage cables. But the company’s expansion options at its own assets are not enough to offset its retreat from fossil fuels, creating pressure to add new mines from outside.

A successful takeover would give BHP about 10% of global copper output. The offer is also sparking predictions that it will set off a wider wave of mining M&A, with many of BHP and Anglo’s rivals scouting for their own copper deals.

Anglo shares fell 0.6% as 3:31 p.m. in London, while BHP’s London traded shares slipped 0.4%.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Troubled Knysna municipality to restart hunt for municipal manager after court ruling
Maverick News

Troubled Knysna municipality to restart hunt for municipal manager after court ruling
Mystery of missing chinchillas at Gold Fields’ new Chilean mine
Business Maverick

Mystery of missing chinchillas at Gold Fields’ new Chilean mine
No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele
Maverick News

No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele
Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
Business Maverick

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
Business has saved the ANC’s bacon on load shedding. Perhaps a cheer is in order?
South Africa

Business has saved the ANC’s bacon on load shedding. Perhaps a cheer is in order?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Solar Storm Threatens Power Grids and Promises Dazzling Aurora
Newsdeck

Solar Storm Threatens Power Grids and Promises Dazzling Aurora
Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel
Newsdeck

Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel
I have a picture for you! 04 May - 10 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 04 May – 10 May 2024
First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Newsdeck

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza
Newsdeck

Blinken Warns Israel It Risks Hamas Insurgency in Postwar Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz