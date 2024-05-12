Newsdeck

Newsdeck

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies
Chronic Kidney Disease occurs when the kidney stops functioning properly. (Photo: Robina Weermeije / Unsplash)
By Reuters
12 May 2024
0

May 12 (Reuters) - A man with end-stage renal disease who earlier this year became the first human to receive a new kidney from a genetically modified pig has died, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston said.

By Brendan Pierson

“The Mass General transplant team is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman,” the hospital said in a statement on Saturday. “We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant.”

Slayman, 62, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, received the transplant in March in a four-hour surgery that the hospital at the time called “a major milestone in the quest to provide more readily available organs to patients.”

“Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many,” Slayman’s family said in a statement.

Slayman had received a transplant of a human kidney at the same hospital in 2018 after seven years on dialysis, but the organ failed after five years and he had resumed dialysis treatments.

The kidney was provided by eGenesis of Cambridge, Massachusetts, from a pig that had been genetically edited to remove genes harmful to a human recipient and add certain human genes to improve compatibility, according to the hospital. The company also inactivated viruses inherent to pigs that have the potential to infect humans.

Kidneys from similarly edited pigs raised by eGenesis had successfully been transplanted into monkeys that were kept alive for an average of 176 days, and in one case for more than two years, researchers reported in October in the journal Nature.

Drugs used to help prevent rejection of the pig organ by the patient’s immune system included an experimental antibody called tegoprubart, developed by Eledon Pharmaceuticals ELDN.O, according to the hospital.

According to a data tracker maintained by the United Network for Organ Sharing, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. await an organ for transplant, with kidneys in the greatest demand.

NYU surgeons had previously transplanted pig kidneys into brain-dead people.

A University of Maryland team in January 2022 transplanted a genetically modified pig heart into a 57-year-old man with terminal heart disease, but he died two months later.

 

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York;Editing by Noeleen Walder and Nick Zieminski)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Maverick News

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Maverick News

Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Mr Congeniality: Julius Malema calms down and puckers up to kiss frogs in his ultimate quest for presidency
Maverick News

Mr Congeniality: Julius Malema calms down and puckers up to kiss frogs in his ultimate quest for presidency
Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
South Africa

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango

TOP READS IN SECTION

Solar Storm Threatens Power Grids and Promises Dazzling Aurora
Newsdeck

Solar Storm Threatens Power Grids and Promises Dazzling Aurora
I have a picture for you! 04 May - 10 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 04 May – 10 May 2024
Apple Apologizes for iPad Pro Ad, Scraps Plan to Air It on TV
Newsdeck

Apple Apologizes for iPad Pro Ad, Scraps Plan to Air It on TV
Israel secures spot in Eurovision 2024 grand final
Newsdeck

Israel secures spot in Eurovision 2024 grand final
I have a picture for you! 27 April - 03 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 April – 03 May 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz