Newsdeck

Middle East conflict

UN agency closes East Jerusalem compound after arson

UN agency closes East Jerusalem compound after arson
Security at the entrance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) offices in Jerusalem, 10 May 2024. UNRWA Secretary General Philip Lazzarini stated on 09 May evening that 'Israeli residents' set fire twice to the perimeter of the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem. The fire caused 'extensive damage' to the outdoor areas as UNRWA and other UN agencies' staff were on the compound, he said. There were no casualties among the staff but 'the lives of UN staff were at a serious risk', Lazzarini added. Following weeks of repeated attacks, Lazzarini, who called for an end to 'these attacks' and holding all those responsible accountable, announced that he had taken the decision to close down the compound until 'proper security is restored'. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
By Reuters
10 May 2024
0

JERUSALEM, May 10 (Reuters) - The main United Nations aid agency for Palestinians closed its headquarters in East Jerusalem after local Israeli residents set fire to areas at the edge of the sprawling compound, the agency said.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNWRA, said in a post on the social media platform X that he had decided to close the compound until proper security was restored. He said Thursday’s incident was the second in less than a week.

“This is an outrageous development. Once again, the lives of UN staff were at a serious risk,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of the State of Israel as an occupying power to ensure that United Nations personnel and facilities are protected at all times,” he said.

UNRWA, set up to deal with the Palestinian refugees who fled or were forced from their homes during the 1948 war around the time of Israel’s creation, has long been a target of Israeli hostility.

Israeli police said they had opened an investigation into a brush fire adjacent to the UNRWA compound. “Preliminary findings from the police investigation suggest the act was taken by young minors, purportedly falling below the statutory age threshold for criminal liability,” it said.

Since the start of the war with Gaza Israeli officials have called repeatedly for the agency to be shut down, accusing it of complicity with the Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza, a charge the United Nations strongly rejects.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem its indivisible capital, including eastern parts it captured in a 1967 war, which Palestinians seek as the future capital of an independent state.

Lazzarini said staff were present at the time of the incident but there were no casualties. However outdoor areas were damaged by the blaze, which was put out by staff after emergency services took time to respond.

Lazzarini said groups of Israelis had been staging regular demonstrations outside the UNRWA compound for the past two months and said stones were thrown at staff and buildings in the compound this week.

In footage shared with Lazzarini’s post, smoke can be seen rising near buildings at the edge of the compound while the sound of chanting and singing can be heard.

A crowd accompanied by armed men were witnessed outside the compound chanting “Burn down the United Nations”, Lazzarini said. (Reporting by James Mackenzie Editing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Maverick News

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
No more scrums from a mark for Boks after World Rugby changes free kick law
Maverick News

No more scrums from a mark for Boks after World Rugby changes free kick law
‘Hope is fading’ — families of workers missing after George building collapse voice their fears
South Africa

‘Hope is fading’ — families of workers missing after George building collapse voice their fears
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Maverick News

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Red flags raised over disputed credentials of new Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital CEO
Maverick News

Red flags raised over disputed credentials of new Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital CEO

TOP READS IN SECTION

Four UK editors named in Prince Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit against Daily Mail
Newsdeck

Four UK editors named in Prince Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit against Daily Mail
I have a picture for you! 27 April - 03 May 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 April – 03 May 2024
Why the US is stopping some bomb shipments to Israel
Newsdeck

Why the US is stopping some bomb shipments to Israel
Trump’s Private Life Exposed in Intimate Stormy Daniels Testimony
Newsdeck

Trump’s Private Life Exposed in Intimate Stormy Daniels Testimony
World's record-breaking temperature streak extends through April
Newsdeck

World's record-breaking temperature streak extends through April

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz