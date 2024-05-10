Solar Storm Threatens Power Grids and Promises Dazzling Aurora

“Severe levels are pretty extraordinary,” said Shawn Dahl, a US space weather forecaster.

While people will be protected by Earth’s magnetic field, unprepared electric grids can be disrupted, pipelines can be charged with current and spacecraft can be knocked off course. The last time Earth was hit by a G5 storm – the worst on the scale – was October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden and damaged transformers in South Africa.

US Space Weather officials have been in contact with grid and pipeline operators so they are prepared, Dahl said. The danger is that the storms can inject direct current into alternating current transmission lines, as well as sending low pulses of electricity through things like railroad tracks and pipelines. Some GPS signals may be lost during the event.

The storm’s true power will be known when it is about 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, where satellites are parked to act as warning beacons. Large parts of Asia, Europe and North America may be able to see an aurora, often called the Northern Lights, overnight where skies are dark and clear enough, the UK Met Office said. It is likely the aurora will be visible across the entire UK.

The best estimate is for the storm to start ramping up at about 8 p.m. New York time, but given the distances involved the timing could be off by a few hours. While the aurora may be only visible with the naked eye as far south as Alabama and California, mobile phone cameras can often pick up displays further south that people cannot see.

In addition, trans-polar flights between Europe, Asia and North America will likely be rerouted to avoid increased radiation exposure for passengers and crews.

The culprit is a sunspot cluster visible on the right side of the sun’s disc that is 16 times wider than Earth. The sun, which rolls through an 11-year cycle in which the number of spots waxes and wanes, is approaching the peak of the current one that began in December 2019.

The cluster has been spitting out coronal mass ejections, or clouds of plasma, about every six to 12 hours, with the last one blasting out at about 3 a.m. New York time, said Brent Gordon, chief of the space services branch of the Space Weather Prediction Center. Five coronal mass ejections occurred in 24 hours, surprising scientists. The effects of the solar storm may last through the weekend into next week.

“Five is just amazing. I am stunned,” said Michael Wiltberger, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. “It is very rare.”