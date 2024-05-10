Proteas women’s head coach steps aside after more than a decade at the helm

Lara Goodall of South Africa and Hilton Moreeng during the 3rd Women's T20I match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Buffalo Park on 3 April 2024 in East London. (Photo: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Long-standing Proteas women coach Hilton Moreeng will voluntarily depart his role after an 11-year tenure — with his contract renewed last season coming to an end — Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.

Moreeng has walked a long road with the side, having seen the team develop from amateur to professional during that time.

The man from the Free State oversaw 279 matches in charge of the national women’s team since taking the role in December 2012.

Under his guidance, the Proteas Women achieved significant success, the best of that being leading the side to a T20 World Cup final in front of a packed Newlands Stadium last year — the first time a senior national side has reached the final of a tournament.

Despite the success of that tournament, management and players allegedly had a falling out — with Moreeng’s contract supposed to end at the completion of the tournament. But the historic showing saw his contract extended by CSA.

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed that Moreeng chose to step aside and not renew his contract, after it had expired at the end of the season.

“The timing of it is not great but we understand and respect his position,” Nkwe told the media on Friday.

The side also reached the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in 2014 and 2020 under his tutelage.

The 46-year-old led the T20 Internationals (T20Is) overall, the team secured 60 victories out of 127.

In 149 One-Day International (ODI) matches as head coach, the side won 84 with a win ratio of 56%, with one draw and two losses in Test cricket.

In 50-over World Cups, Moreeng’s charges featured in two semifinal matches at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2017 and 2022, losing out to England on both occasions.

Temporary coach

Assistant coach Dillon du Preez, who has been in his role for the last four years, will take over the reins in the interim, before a new head coach is appointed.

Du Preez’s interim role is until after the tour of India. The Proteas take on India in a multi-series tour, which consists of three ODIs, three T20Is and a Test match.

The T20 World Cup then kicks off in Bangladesh in October.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to CSA and management for entrusting me with the incredible opportunity to coach the Proteas Women national team,” Moreeng said in a CSA statement.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to lead such a talented group of athletes over the years.

“Coaching at the international level has been an extraordinary journey filled with countless memorable moments and achievements.

“These experiences will forever hold a special place in my heart.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the players and team management who have been instrumental in this journey.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside each of you. I would also like to thank the South African fans and the media for their unwavering support throughout this journey. Your encouragement has been a constant source of motivation.

Moreeng added: “As I step away from this role, I want to wish the team and everyone involved the very best of luck in the future.

“I have no doubt that the future holds great success and prosperity for all.”

Nkwe said he had “the honour of expressing CSA’s gratitude to Hilton for his exceptional contributions to women’s cricket in South Africa over the last decade, with his tenure marked by numerous historic moments”.

“We convey our profound appreciation for his unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership, acknowledging his instrumental role in shaping the professionalisation of women’s cricket in the country.”

Change in set-up

In other changes to the Proteas Women coaching set-up, physiotherapist Molebatsi Theletsane will depart from his position, with Neline Hoffman Kellerman joining the squad.

Additionally, Warriors assistant coach Baakier Abrahams has been officially appointed as batting coach, while Lions’ Bongani Ndaba assumes the role of fielding coach. Both Abrahams and Ndaba had a brief stint consulting with the team during the recent Sri Lanka tour.

Backing Du Preez

“As Dillon du Preez steps in as interim coach, we offer him, the management and the team our full support as they head into their next international assignments,” said Nkwe.

“We have full confidence in Dillon’s abilities to continue the momentum and uphold the standards set for the side.

“The process of recruiting for a new coach is already underway. Our intention is to find the best candidate followed by a smooth transition to take the Proteas Women to greater heights.” DM