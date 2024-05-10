Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Mexico Is Battling 159 Active Wildfires

Mexico Is Battling 159 Active Wildfires
Volunteer firefighters respond to a wildfire in Otzoloapan, Mexico State, Mexico, on May 6. Photographer: Mario Vazquez/AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
10 May 2024
0

Mexico is fighting 159 active wildfires across the country amid the year’s second heat wave that has also put the nation’s power grid under stress. 

Mexico’s national weather service issued an alert that at least 12 states would experience temperatures higher than 45 C (113 F), with large swathes of the rest of the country expected to see temperatures higher than 30 C.

The heat wave has increased demand for power, prompting the country’s grid operator to declare the system in a state of emergency on Thursday evening for the second time this week. That means the available power was below adequate levels. On Wednesday, operator Cenace also declared the system in a state of alert.

Read More: Mexico Should Spend Billions on Water, Not Oil: JP Spinetto

Mexico’s national forest commission (Conafor) said the wildfires spread across 75,474 hectares (186,500 acres). It also said that 30 of the fires were in protected natural areas.

Mexico City and several other regions in the country have faced blackouts, Milenio reported Thursday. Some schools shut down due to high temperatures in areas such as San Luis Potosi, El Universal reported.

Parts of the country have also been dealing with drought. The capital’s surrounding metropolis of about 20 million people has seen intermittent water supply in recent months due to lower rainfall than expected.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Maverick News

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
Maverick Life

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Business Maverick

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
Maverick News

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse

TOP READS IN SECTION

Four UK editors named in Prince Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit against Daily Mail
Newsdeck

Four UK editors named in Prince Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit against Daily Mail
Why the US is stopping some bomb shipments to Israel
Newsdeck

Why the US is stopping some bomb shipments to Israel
Trump’s Private Life Exposed in Intimate Stormy Daniels Testimony
Newsdeck

Trump’s Private Life Exposed in Intimate Stormy Daniels Testimony
I have a picture for you! 27 April - 03 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 April – 03 May 2024
World's record-breaking temperature streak extends through April
Newsdeck

World's record-breaking temperature streak extends through April

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options