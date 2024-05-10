Defend Truth

Court hears alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s jail cell raided, documents seized

Ralph Stanfield. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger)
By Samane Jnr Marks
10 May 2024
Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s jail cell was raided and documents were seized. He now also faces more criminal charges. This, after Stanfield’s brother was recently arrested to face charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Documents confiscated from Ralph Stanfield’s jail cell form part of a growing set of legal matters against him. 

Details about the documents emerged in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 10 May 2024. A handwriting expert is set to analyse the paperwork to confirm details of the contents of  the documents. 

Stanfield, his wife Nicole Johnson, and three other accused — Denver Booysen, Johannes Abrahams and Jose Brandt, also known as Makop — appeared together in the dock on Friday. They face charges relating to vehicle theft, and in Stanfield’s case, of attempted murder.

The matter is part of a growing set of legal matters in which Stanfield’s name has cropped up. His brother Kyle was arrested towards the end of last month for defeating the ends of justice.

About a week ago, Johnson’s mother Barbara was also among three suspects detained. The three appeared in a Bellville court with Kyle, and the case against them was postponed to July.

Jail cell raid

In the Cape Town court on Friday, it emerged that Stanfield is facing more criminal accusations and charges.

State prosecutor Advocate Frank van Heerden told Magistrate Alida Theart that a count of defeating the ends of justice would be added to the charges against Stanfield. Van Heerden explained that a raid was conducted in the cell Stanfield was being detained in, and documents were found and seized. 

The state “handed documents to a writing analyst and by the beginning of June we’ll be getting feedback on what the document contains”. Van Heerden added that on 22 April a warrant was issued to search a house.

In the garage of the premises, officers found a “person with a letter”.

Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson seen at the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 September 2023 in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

Letter and ‘deleted video footage’

Van Heerden told the court Stanfield wrote the letter. He read part of it to the court, saying it asked “if the video footage was deleted”. 

It previously emerged in court that Stanfield may face charges in connection with a house break-in.

During Friday’s brief proceedings, Van Heerden told the court that the complaint in the house break-in matter “left the country without informing the investigating officer; however, he’ll be back on 17 May”. 

Van Heerden was optimistic that an outstanding statement would be obtained when the complainant returns.

Moving forward

During proceedings, Stanfield appeared agitated as he consulted his lawyer Ross McKernan, and his advocate Frans Mashele as his advisory counsel.

Van Heerden asked for the case to be postponed to 27 June 2024 for further investigation. 

McKernan, however, pointed out that there was previously an agreement that a prior postponement was the final one. He said: “We’re in the reception court and we want this case transferred to the trial court.” 

McKernan wanted an idea as to where the case was headed. Theart granted the state’s requested postponement date.

Gun licence case

Johnson and Stanfield have been behind bars (despite attempts to be released on bail) since they were arrested from their home in the upmarket suburb of Constantia in September last year.

They are also accused in another case.

It links to 2014, when they were arrested in connection with allegations that officers at the South African Police Service’s Central Firearm Registry had created fraudulent firearm licences for them and others.

Among those charged in the case were three (now former) police members — Priscilla Mangyani, Billy April and Mary Cartwright. DM

 

