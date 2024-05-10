Defend Truth

POLITICALLY AWEH (VIDEO)

Could NSFAS corruption cause another #FeesMustFall in 2024?

Could NSFAS corruption cause another #FeesMustFall in 2024?
By Politically Aweh
10 May 2024
0

It’s been nearly a decade since the historic #FeesMustFall movement shook South Africa. But amid the echoes of protest and another pivotal #elections season, has anything truly improved?

‘… if money leaves point A at the velocity of Sona speech promises, and doesn’t arrive at point B in the circumference of predicted time, solve for X.”

Sound like nonsense? 

It makes as much sense as the current state of affairs in South Africa’s higher education sector, but Politically Aweh, South Africa’s sharpest internet news show, is up to the challenge. 

In this latest on-point explainer video, Kagiso KG Mogadi and co-host Céline Tshika ﬂex their funny bones on corruption in higher learning, asking whether anything has actually changed since the Fees Must Fall protests a decade ago already.

“I think we are at a precipice… It’s just business as usual until the whole thing implodes.” 

This is the stark warning from Sioux McKenna, from the Centre for Higher Education Research at Rhodes University, after a chaotic start for tertiary education in 2024. Her words are echoed on campuses across the country – students from underresourced backgrounds who have already had to overcome huge challenges to get to university, are then met with the pointy end of education corruption and mismanagement, especially of National Student Financial Aid Scheme grants.

“At the start of every new year in South Africa, it’s back to school, back to the season reruns of our problems – it’s like Friday Action Night…” KG has fun comparing real headlines that are not so funny with the cheesy action movies that come around with monotonous regularity on late-night TV.

“Basically, being a student in SA is like competing in The Hunger Games…” Celine completes the movie metaphor – but for students having this experience, it’s no joke.

Ten years after the #FeesMustFall protests rocked campuses across South Africa, the same minister of education who joked “students must fall” has been mired in allegations of corruption, yet remains in his government position. 

No wonder students are outraged. 

Could it be only a matter of time before another wave of protest action spreads across campuses?

Wherever there is a big reservoir of money meant for public good, you will also ﬁnd politically connected companies allegedly getting tenders and paying kickbacks. 

It’s a shocking fact that vice-chancellors of universities here earn more than many of their counterparts in Europe and New Zealand, when students ﬁnd themselves sleeping on the street, without food. “How to say you’re South African without saying you’re South African.”

Student activism and uprisings in South Africa have had a profound impact on who we are as a nation, with the violence of 1976 a ﬂashpoint in the struggle against apartheid. They’re an integral part of our historical fabric and our muscle memory as a nation. 

At what point does that sacriﬁce bear fruit? Young people have every right to feel frustrated by the decisions and actions of selﬁsh elders who are literally stealing and trashing their future – and many of them will be casting their ﬁrst vote this year. Or casting their second, having had five years of things getting worse.

“It’s an election year, which means we are going to hear all kinds of prepared orals… as they campaign for our Xs. I haven’t seen anyone more desperate for an ex since Jada for Tupac.” 

But if you follow the money, the solution to solving for X starts to become clear, and as KG puts it: “The government has been marking their own work for way too long.” 

Whether it comes from the ballot box, or the streets, things have to shift. Let’s change the movie from The Hunger Games to The Incredibles. DM

For more from Politically Aweh, subscribe to their YouTube channel, or follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or X.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Maverick News

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
No more scrums from a mark for Boks after World Rugby changes free kick law
Maverick News

No more scrums from a mark for Boks after World Rugby changes free kick law
‘Hope is fading’ — families of workers missing after George building collapse voice their fears
South Africa

‘Hope is fading’ — families of workers missing after George building collapse voice their fears
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Maverick News

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Red flags raised over disputed credentials of new Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital CEO
Maverick News

Red flags raised over disputed credentials of new Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital CEO

TOP READS IN SECTION

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Maverick News

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
Maverick News

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Maverick News

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz