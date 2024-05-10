Apple Apologizes for iPad Pro Ad, Scraps Plan to Air It on TV

Others said the advertisement didn’t bode well for Apple in the age of artificial intelligence and as regulators look to break up key properties like the App Store.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” Tor Myhren, the company’s vice president of marketing communications, said in a statement to AdAge. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024

Never miss an episode. Follow The Big Take daily podcast today.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment further. The ad, which remains on the X account of Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, has over 53 million views. The campaign cast a shadow over an otherwise positive introduction of major new iPad versions and a new M4 chip on Tuesday.

One user wrote that “this ad effectively convinced me I need less technology in my life,” while others said it made them “hate” Apple products. “Totally unnecessary and extremely depressing ad!,” another user said. “For me, it had the opposite effect of what Apple wanted.”

Read More: Apple’s Tone-Deaf iPad Ad Triggers Our Darkest AI Fears

Read this next:

Apple has an in-house marketing team that creates many of its advertisements, while it also works with agency Media Arts Lab for some campaigns. It’s unclear if Apple or its agency created the iPad Pro ad.