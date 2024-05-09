Newsdeck

Newsdeck

German defence minister: allies to deliver Ukraine 3 more HIMARS

German defence minister: allies to deliver Ukraine 3 more HIMARS
A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) of Ukrainian army fires close to the frontline at the northern Kherson region, Ukraine, 05 November 2022 (issued 07 November 2022). Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Hannibal Hanschke)
By Reuters
09 May 2024
0

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday Ukraine's Western allies would deliver it three more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to help it fight Russia's invasion.

“They come from U.S. armed forces’ stocks and will be paid by us,” he said after meeting with U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in Washington.

HIMARS is a missile launcher mounted on a truck that can fire multiple guided missiles in quick succession. Missiles supplied to Ukraine have a range of up to 50 miles (80 km).

(Reporting by Scot Stevenson; Writing by Sarah Marsh, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
Maverick Citizen

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
Maverick Life

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Business Maverick

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse

TOP READS IN SECTION

Stormy Daniels testifies she had sex with Trump, defence attacks her credibility
Newsdeck

Stormy Daniels testifies she had sex with Trump, defence attacks her credibility
I have a picture for you! 27 April - 03 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 April – 03 May 2024
Trump’s Private Life Exposed in Intimate Stormy Daniels Testimony
Newsdeck

Trump’s Private Life Exposed in Intimate Stormy Daniels Testimony
South Africa's Ramaphosa calls opposition flag-burning ad 'treasonous'
Newsdeck

South Africa's Ramaphosa calls opposition flag-burning ad 'treasonous'
Four UK editors named in Prince Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit against Daily Mail
Newsdeck

Four UK editors named in Prince Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit against Daily Mail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options