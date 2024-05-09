Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Duolingo sinks as user growth slows by most since 2022

Duolingo sinks as user growth slows by most since 2022
The Duolingo logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, 4 May 2023.
By Bloomberg
09 May 2024
0

Duolingo shares slumped after the education software provider’s quarterly report showed it had gained new users at the slowest rate since the third quarter of 2022. 

The company said daily active users (DAU) rose 55% to 31.4 million, more than double what it was 18 months ago, but only narrowly above the average analysts’ projection of 31.1 million.

“We had like 10 quarters of accelerating DAU growth and we kept saying almost every quarter: like, this can’t happen forever,” said CEO Luis von Ahn on a call following Wednesday’s earnings release. 

Shares fell as much as 16% in post market trading after closing at a record high on Tuesday. The stock rallied in recent weeks after Duolingo was added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

Investors honed in on the slowdown in user growth even though the company’s first-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share was double the consensus estimate. 

Citing the broader rollout of its higher-priced subscription tier and its improved family plan, Duolingo raised its revenue outlook for the year to as much as $735.5-million, up from the previous forecast of as much as $729.5-million.

Duolingo’s higher-priced Max tier has been rolled out to as much as 10% of its active users, chief financial officer Matthew Skaruppa told Bloomberg, adding that subscription tiers would continue to be adjusted throughout the year.

The Pittsburgh-based company has rapidly added users over the past two years, thanks in part to a marketing push and new learning content. 

Though its rise in popularity in recent years has been attributed to social media, Skaruppa said the potential ban of TikTok in the US would have a limited impact as more than half of Duolingo’s social-media impressions come from outside of the country.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
Maverick Life

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Maverick News

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Judge in Modack trial rules that ‘pinging’ evidence is admissible
Maverick News

Judge in Modack trial rules that ‘pinging’ evidence is admissible
What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘I want my boy out of there’ — agonising vigil for families of those trapped in George building rubble
Business Maverick

‘I want my boy out of there’ — agonising vigil for families of those trapped in George building rubble
Warm, dry winter still on the cards for SA, rains of La Niña beckon
Business Maverick

Warm, dry winter still on the cards for SA, rains of La Niña beckon
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Amazon finally launches in South Africa, cranks up e-commerce competition
South Africa

Amazon finally launches in South Africa, cranks up e-commerce competition
After the Bell: The case in favour of Shell leaving SA
South Africa

After the Bell: The case in favour of Shell leaving SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider