Tokyo Sexwale hits the campaign trail in Soweto, and more from around the world

ANC supporters during ANC Cde Tokyo Sexwale campaign trail on May 08, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. South Africa will hold national elections on May 29th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Tokyo Sexwale during the ANC campaign trail on May 08, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. South Africa will hold national elections on May 29th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
An installation depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin stands in front of the Peace Palace as protesters call for Putin to go to jail instead of another term in the Kremlin, on the day of his swearing-in for a new six-year term as president, in The Hague, Netherlands, May 7, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
The general views of the statues of Taiwan former president Chiang Kai-shek inside the Chiang Kai-shek Statue Park in Taoyuan, Taiwan, 07 May 2024 (Issued 08 May 2024). The Taiwanese government has committed to accelerating the removal of nearly 800 statues of Chiang Kai-shek, a controversial figure who led the island under martial law until his death in 1975. Established in 2018, a transitional justice committee recommended the relocation of these statues from public areas. Chiang, who fled to Taiwan after losing China’s civil war in 1949, has been a source of political debate. While many statues have been moved to a park in northern Taipei, the debate continues, especially concerning the prominent statue in Taipei’s memorial hall. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Nepalese women line up for a holy bath at the sacred Matatirtha Shrine pond on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 May 2024. In Nepal on Mother’s Day, children show their gratitude by bringing their mothers presents, but those who have no mother traditionally visit the Matatirtha Shrine for a commemoration. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
New York City police officers arrest people as police confronted a pro-Palestine protest encampment at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, New York, USA, 07 May 2024. (Issued 08 May 2024) Protests on school campuses are continuing nationwide ion the US, with pro-Palestine encampments calling on institutions to divest investments in Israel and in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, as well as occasional counterprotests in support of Israel. EPA-EFE/OLGA FEDEROVA
Internally displaced Palestinians leave with their belongings following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 08 May 2024. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on 06 May called on residents of eastern Rafah to ‘temporarily’ evacuate to an expanded humanitarian area. On 07 May the IDF stated that its ground troops began an overnight operation targeting Hamas militants and infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah, taking operational control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing based on intelligence information. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
People hold signs and shout slogans during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Karachi, Pakistan, 08 May 2024. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Aerial view of the flooded Praia de Belas Shopping Center at Menino Deus neighborhood on May 7, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Rescue efforts continue in Porto Alegre due to the floods caused by the heavy rains that have battered Brazilian State of Rio Grande Do Sul. A State of Public Calamity has been called by local government while 281 municipalities have been affected, thousands of people have been displaced and damages in infrastructure cause difficulties to access affected areas or big power outages around the state. (Photo by Jefferson Bernardes/Getty Images)
Evacuees ride in a tractor after their homes were flooded at Eldorado do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul Brazil May 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron review the troops before Xi Jinping’s departure, as he visits France, at the Tarbes airport, France, May 7, 2024. Aurelien Morissard/ REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron attends ceremonies marking the 79th anniversary of Victory Day by the statue of General de Gaulle, in Paris, France, May 8, 2024. Michel Euler/REUTERS
Gendarmes of the French National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN) are lifted off by an army helicopter, as they take part in a drill, as part of their preparation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Guests attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Comrades burn flares during the funeral ceremony of late Ukrainian serviceman Andrii Levashov at the Alley of Heroes of Lukyanivske cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine, 07 May 2024. Andrii Levashov, 23, nicknamed ‘Koldun (Wizard)’, served in the Special Purpose Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard ‘Azov’. He died during fighting near Lyman, in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Filipino children frolic in a makeshift swimming pool along a street in Manila, Philippines, 08 May 2024. The Philippine state weather bureau said in its May 08 forecast that at least 18 areas across the country, including the Philippine capital Manila, could have a danger-level heat index in the range of 42 to 51 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Tribal chief of Papua New-Guinea, Mundiya Kepanga, attends Pope Francis’ general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 08 May 2024. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Actors perfrom at the Pantomime Theatre in Tivoli, Copenhagen, Denmark, 08 May 2024. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe revealed the new peacock curtain designed by her, which is 32 m2 in size. The Pantomime Theatre is 150 years old and was constructed in 1874, according to the design of the architects Vilhelm Dahlerup and Ove Petersen, at the same time as the architect couple completed The Royal Theatre. EPA-EFE/LISELOTTE SABROE
US actor and musician Jared Leto (C), lead singer of the US band Thirty Seconds to Mars, during a meeting with fans at the Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland, 08 May 2024, before their concert. EPA-EFE/Art Service
Bambie Thug (R) representing Ireland with the song ‘Doomsday blue’ at the press conference for the entries that progressed to the final of the first semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, 07 May 2024. The ESC has two semi-finals, held on 07 and 09 May, and a grand final on 11 May 2024. EPA-EFE/JESSICA GOW
Aiko representing the Czech Republic with the song “Pedestal” performs during the first rehearsal of the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, 08 May 2024. The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Malmo Arena, with the two semi-finals held on 07 and 09 May, and the grand final on 11 May 2024. EPA-EFE/JESSICA GOW SWEDEN OUT
A police dog from the RAID french national police unit specialized in the search of explosives inspects a Boston dynamics dog robot in the CMA CGM Tangram innovation and formation campus, in Marseille, France, 08 May 2024, ahead of a visit by the French President. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN
A white stork perches on its nest built on a mobile phone antenna in Niederglatt, Switzerland, 08 May 2024. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
A duck and her ducklings walk across the red carpet ahead of a welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Belgrade, Serbia, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica. DM
