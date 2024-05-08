Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Critical minerals targeted as Australia boosts resource hunt

Critical minerals targeted as Australia boosts resource hunt
Lithium ore falls onto a stockpile at the Pilbara Minerals Ltd. Pilgangoora project in Port Hedland, Western Australia, on Friday, 29 July 2022. (Photo: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
08 May 2024
0

Australia will spend A$566-million ($373-million) over the coming decade to map out resource deposits with a focus on reserves of critical minerals, which are vital for high-tech manufacturing and the green-energy transition.

“The world needs more of these resources — and our government is going to help Australia find more,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a speech delivered on Wednesday in Western Australia.

The funding will begin from 1 July, and will be used by government agency Geoscience Australia to conduct surveys to identify potential deposits of critical minerals. It will also assess possible sites for carbon capture and storage or clean hydrogen projects.

Data from the surveys will be provided to exploration companies to better understand regional geology across the country with an aim to encourage private investment and drilling.

“Some 80 per cent of Australia is unexplored,” Warren Pearce, chief executive officer of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, said by email. “This programme has the potential to open new mineral jurisdictions and unlock immense new mineral wealth for Australia.” 

Australia is planning to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals such as lithium and rare earths, which are increasingly in demand and which the country has in large amounts. 

The US and its diplomatic allies are keen to use Australian battery minerals as part of an effort to break reliance on Chinese supply for the materials, which are used in the production of solar panels, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries.

However, Australia has struggled to significantly ramp up production in some sections of the sector despite growing assistance from the government. The nation’s nickel industry in particular has suffered major setbacks early in 2024 following a rise in cheaper supply from countries such as Indonesia.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
Maverick Life

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate and youth leader found safe after hijacking
South Africa

ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate and youth leader found safe after hijacking
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
West Coast mineral extraction raking in trillions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Business Maverick

West Coast mineral extraction raking in trillions of rands while communities endure rising poverty

TOP READS IN SECTION

Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations
Business Maverick

Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations
Amazon finally launches in South Africa, cranks up e-commerce competition
Business Maverick

Amazon finally launches in South Africa, cranks up e-commerce competition
West Coast mineral extraction raking in trillions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Business Maverick

West Coast mineral extraction raking in trillions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Right of Reply: Response to article on closure of bank accounts
Business Maverick

Right of Reply: Response to article on closure of bank accounts
After the Bell: Does SA’s slow embrace of EVs explain Shell’s departure?
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Does SA’s slow embrace of EVs explain Shell’s departure?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.