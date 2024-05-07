Newsdeck

Russia elections

Putin sworn in for new term in ceremony boycotted by US

Putin sworn in for new term in ceremony boycotted by US
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends the inauguration ceremony in the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2024. Putin won the presidential elections in March 2024. EPA-EFE/SERGEY BOBYLEV/SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL
By Reuters
07 May 2024
0

MOSCOW, May 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin was sworn in for a new six-year term on Tuesday at a Kremlin ceremony that was boycotted by the United States and other Western countries at which he said he was potentially open to nuclear talks with the West.

Putin, in power as president or prime minister since 1999, begins his new mandate more than two years after he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, where Russian forces have regained the initiative after a series of reversals and are seeking to advance further in the east.

At 71, Putin dominates the domestic political landscape. On the international stage, he is locked in a confrontation with Western countries he accuses of using Ukraine as a vehicle to try to defeat and dismember Russia.

Putin told Russia’s political elite after being sworn in that he was not shutting down dialogue with the West but that it would have to make its own choice about how to engage with his country.

He said talks on strategic nuclear stability with the West were also possible, but only on equal terms.

“We are a united and great people and together we will overcome all obstacles, we will bring to life everything we have planned. Together we will be victorious,” Putin said.

Putin in March won a landslide victory in a tightly controlled election from which two anti-war candidates were barred on technical grounds.

His best known opponent, Alexei Navalny, died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony a month earlier, and other leading critics are in jail or have been forced to flee abroad.

The United States, which said it did not consider his re-election free and fair, stayed away from Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony.

Britain, Canada and most European Union nations also decided to boycott the swearing-in, but France said it would send its ambassador.

Ukraine said the event sought to create “the illusion of legality for the nearly lifelong stay in power of a person who has turned the Russian Federation into an aggressor state and the ruling regime into a dictatorship”.

Sergei Chemezov, a close Putin ally, told Reuters before the ceremony, that Putin brought stability, something which even his critics should welcome.

“For Russia, this is the continuation of our path, this is stability – you can ask any citizen on the street,” Chemezov said.

“President Putin was re-elected and will continue the path, although the West probably doesn’t like it. But they will understand that Putin is stability for Russia rather than some sort of new person who came with new policies – either cooperation or confrontation even.”

 

NUCLEAR TENSIONS

Russia’s relations with the United States and its allies are at their lowest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when the world came to the brink of nuclear war.

The West has provided Ukraine with artillery, tanks and long-range missiles, but NATO troops have not joined the conflict directly, something that both Putin and President Joe Biden have warned could lead to World War Three.

Underscoring the rise in nuclear tensions, Russia said on Monday it would practise the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons as part of a military exercise, after what it said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.

“We hope that this event will cool down the ‘hotheads’ in Western capitals,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

One of the decisions awaiting Putin in his new term will be whether to seek to renew or replace the last remaining treaty that limits Russian and U.S. strategic nuclear warheads. The New START agreement is due to expire in 2026.

It remains unclear how far he will seek to press his war in Ukraine – a decision that will depend in part on whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election in November.

In line with the constitution, the government of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin resigned at the start of the new presidential term. Putin will appoint a new one which is expected to include many of the same faces.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow and Mark Trevelyan in London;Editing by Andrew Osborn and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Five dead and 49 missing in devastating George building collapse
Maverick News

Five dead and 49 missing in devastating George building collapse
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
Maverick News

The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
Modack trial — State witness links dud investment to failed hit on lawyer William Booth
Maverick News

Modack trial — State witness links dud investment to failed hit on lawyer William Booth
Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home
DM168

Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home

TOP READS IN SECTION

Qantas settles ‘ghost flight’ lawsuit as cleanup costs mount
Newsdeck

Qantas settles ‘ghost flight’ lawsuit as cleanup costs mount
I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Chapo Is Mozambique Ruling Party’s Surprise Pick as Leader
Newsdeck

Chapo Is Mozambique Ruling Party’s Surprise Pick as Leader
Gaza ceasefire uncertain, Israel vows to continue Rafah operation
Newsdeck

Gaza ceasefire uncertain, Israel vows to continue Rafah operation
Russia warns Britain it could strike back after Cameron remark on Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia warns Britain it could strike back after Cameron remark on Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.