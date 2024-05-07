South Africa

ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate and youth leader missing after suspected hijacking

Funzi Ngobeni (Gauteng Provincial Chairperson) during a Voter Registration Drive at Smokeville on February 02, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
By Staff Reporter
07 May 2024
ActionSA Gauteng Chairperson and premier candidate Funzi Ngobeni and Chairperson of the party's Youth Forum Hluphi Gafane are reportedly missing following a hijacking on Tuesday night.

ActionSA Chairperson Michael Beaumont on Tuesday night confirmed that both men had been victims of hijacking and that they were missing.

Chairperson of ActionSA’s Youth Forum Hluphi Gafane (Photo: ActionSA)

“ActionSA Leadership is working closely with the families, vehicle tracking company and law enforcement agencies. Everything that can be done to expedite the safe return of our leaders is being done,” Beaumont said in an internal letter addressed to “Colleagues”. Beaumont on Tuesday night confirmed to Daily Maverick the validity of the letter.

It is believed the Ngobeni and Gafane were travelling in a Toyota Hilux registration number LC-06TC GP when they were hijacked in Olievenhoutbos in Centurion. Beaumont asked for anyone with any details to contact Bafana on 0699453363.

The vehicle that Ngobeni and Gafane were last seen in. (Photo: ActionSA)

“I ask that you hold Funzi and Hluphi, and their families, in your thoughts and pray for their safe return,” Beaumont said.

“We will provide further information as soon as it is available,” he added. DM

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Payment options