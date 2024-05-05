Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UN accuses Israel of denying Gaza aid access as famine takes hold

UN accuses Israel of denying Gaza aid access as famine takes hold
epa08212361 Food rations provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) sit at an aid distribution center in Sana'a, Yemen, 11 February 2020 (Issued 12 February 2020). According to reports, international donors have warned that humanitarian assistance could be scaled-down to the Houthi-held northern areas of Yemen, accusing the Houthis of diverting food assistance from the hungriest people of war-ridden Yemen. Over 24 million people are in desperate need of humanitarian aid due to a five-year armed conflict between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
By Reuters
05 May 2024
0

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - A top U.N. official on Sunday accused Israel of continuing to deny the United Nations humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip, where the U.N. food chief warned a "full-blown famine" has taken hold in the north of the enclave of 2.3 million people.

By Michelle Nichols

While not a formal famine declaration, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain said – in an NBC News interview broadcast on Sunday – that based on the “horror” on the ground: “There is famine, full-blown famine, in the north, and it’s moving its way south.”

Israel’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McCain’s remarks.

The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, on Sunday accused Israel of continuing to deny the United Nations aid access in Gaza as it tries to avert famine.

“Only in the past 2 weeks, we have recorded 10 incidents involving shooting at convoys, arrests of UN staff including bullying, stripping them naked, threats with arms & long delays at checkpoints forcing convoys to move during the dark or abort,” Lazzarini posted on X.

Israel’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lazzarini’s remarks.

Lazzarini also called on “Hamas and other armed groups to stop any attacks on humanitarian crossings, refrain from aid diversion and make sure assistance reaches all those in need.” The militants claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack that shut down the main humanitarian aid crossing into Gaza.

 

‘ALREADY DYING’

A U.N.-backed report in March said famine was imminent and likely by May in northern Gaza, and could spread across the enclave by July. Famine is assessed as at least 20% of the population suffering extreme food shortages, with one in three children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or from malnutrition and disease.

U.N. officials say that generally by the time a famine is formally declared somewhere it is too late to save many people. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that the most vulnerable in northern Gaza “are already dying of hunger and disease.”

The U.N. has complained about a lack of humanitarian aid access throughout the seven-month-long war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza. Guterres has said the U.N. is trying to avert “an entirely preventable, human-made famine” in northern Gaza.

Israel is retaliating against Hamas over an Oct. 7 attack in which Israel says the militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 250 people hostage. Gaza health authorities say Israel has killed more than 34,600 people in Gaza since then.

Hamas came to power in Gaza in 2006 after Israeli soldiers and settlers withdrew in 2005, but the enclave is still deemed as Israeli-occupied territory by the United Nations.

As the occupying power, the U.N. human rights chief has said Israel is obligated to ensure the provision of food and medical care to the population and to facilitate the work of humanitarian organizations trying to deliver aid.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel and Hatem Maher; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Internal strife after UCT Student Representative Council spends R100k on Koko and Mpofu lecture
Maverick News

Internal strife after UCT Student Representative Council spends R100k on Koko and Mpofu lecture
Healthcare in critical condition — three health reforms the new government must prioritise
South Africa

Healthcare in critical condition — three health reforms the new government must prioritise
Military Festival Celebrations at Voortrekker Monument, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Military Festival Celebrations at Voortrekker Monument, and more from around the world
AirFryday: Glazed carrots in your air fryer, with a rosemary trick
TGIFood

AirFryday: Glazed carrots in your air fryer, with a rosemary trick
Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust
DM168

Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules
Newsdeck

UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules
BHP’s Biggest Rivals Sit on the Sidelines of Anglo M&A Drama
Newsdeck

BHP’s Biggest Rivals Sit on the Sidelines of Anglo M&A Drama
I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Trump Media’s Accounting Firm Accused of Fraud, Fined $14 Million
Newsdeck

Trump Media’s Accounting Firm Accused of Fraud, Fined $14 Million

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options