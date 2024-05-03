Newsdeck

Climate

UK’s new climate action plan unlawful, London’s High Court rules

UK’s new climate action plan unlawful, London’s High Court rules
Vehicles travel along the A13 arterial road in London, UK, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. A levy on drivers of older cars with dirtier engines has pushed many of them off London's roads, reducing pollution that's been blamed for thousands of deaths in the capital each year. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
03 May 2024
0

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's latest climate action plan is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Friday in a legal challenge by three environmental campaign groups over emissions targets.

Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth and the Good Law Project took legal action last year over carbon budgets set by the government in 2023 to meet Britain’s target of net zero by 2050.

Those emissions targets were set after a 2022 ruling that Britain had breached legislation designed to help reach the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of containing temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels.

The three groups argued that the new plan was also unlawful, citing as one example the fact that the then energy minister Grant Shapps was not told of the risk that policies to reduce emissions could not be delivered.

Judge Clive Sheldon upheld four out of five grounds of their legal challenge in a written ruling on Friday.

Friends of the Earth’s lawyer David Wolfe said Britain’s Climate Change Committee warned last year there were credible policies in place for less than 20% of the reductions required to meet the carbon budget for the period 2033-2037.

But, the group said, Shapps “proceeded on the assumption that the reductions in emissions of greenhouse gases from all of the proposals and policies … would all be delivered in full”.

Lawyers representing the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said Shapps did not assume emission reductions would be delivered in full.

But the High Court ruled that Shapps was wrongly told by officials that “each of the individual proposals and policies that form the package of measures would be delivered in full”, rendering the carbon budget delivery plan unlawful.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness
Maverick Citizen

Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness
Who exactly is Lennox Ntsodo, the man accusing Zuma’s MK party of forging signatures?
Maverick News

Who exactly is Lennox Ntsodo, the man accusing Zuma’s MK party of forging signatures?
ANC National Disciplinary Committee summons Zuma over MK party support
Maverick News

ANC National Disciplinary Committee summons Zuma over MK party support
ArcelorMittal SA sounds warning to labour as it mulls closure of steel operations
South Africa

ArcelorMittal SA sounds warning to labour as it mulls closure of steel operations
SA Tourism recovers R35-million in irregular payments, New York office under scrutiny
South Africa

SA Tourism recovers R35-million in irregular payments, New York office under scrutiny

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe
Newsdeck

Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe
Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Newsdeck

Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Columbia Says a Third of Arrests at Hamilton Hall Were Outsiders
Newsdeck

Columbia Says a Third of Arrests at Hamilton Hall Were Outsiders
Israeli private eye arrested in UK over alleged hacking for US PR firm
Newsdeck

Israeli private eye arrested in UK over alleged hacking for US PR firm

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider