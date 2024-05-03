Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Turkey halts all trade with Israel, cites worsening Palestinian situation

Turkey halts all trade with Israel, cites worsening Palestinian situation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the AK Party (Justice and Development Party) Istanbul mayor candidate promotion meeting ahead of local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 January 2024. Former Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum has been announced by Erdogan as the AK Party's candidate for Istanbul Mayor in the Turkish Local Elections to be held on 31 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
By Reuters
03 May 2024
0

ANKARA, May 2 (Reuters) - Turkey stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel as of Thursday, the Turkish trade ministry said, citing "worsening humanitarian tragedy" in the Palestinian territories.

“Export and import transactions related to Israel have been stopped, covering all products,” Turkey‘s trade ministry said in a statement.

Turkey will strictly and decisively implement these new measures until the Israeli Government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023.

Turkey last month imposed trade restrictions on Israel over what it said was Israel’s refusal to allow Ankara to take part in aid air-drop operations for Gaza and its offensive on the enclave.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s foreign minister said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports.

“This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on social media platform X.

Katz said he instructed the foreign ministry to work to create alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Toby Chopra and Diane Craft)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness
South Africa

Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness
‘AKA had possibly gotten away with murder’ — When Love Kills: The tragic tale of AKA and Anele
Maverick News

‘AKA had possibly gotten away with murder’ — When Love Kills: The tragic tale of AKA and Anele
ANC National Disciplinary Committee summons Zuma over MK party support
Maverick News

ANC National Disciplinary Committee summons Zuma over MK party support
Following the path from city to country living
Maverick Life

Following the path from city to country living
‘We won’t stop’ — Limpopo villagers ramp up fight for a tarred road
Maverick Citizen

‘We won’t stop’ — Limpopo villagers ramp up fight for a tarred road

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe
Newsdeck

Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe
Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Newsdeck

Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned
Newsdeck

Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned
Blinken says US cannot support Rafah assault without humanitarian plan
Newsdeck

Blinken says US cannot support Rafah assault without humanitarian plan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider