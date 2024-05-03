Newsdeck

Space

German company launches candle wax-powered rocket on test flight into space

German company launches candle wax-powered rocket on test flight into space
HyImpulse factory. Image: HyImpulse Technologies GmbH / ©ESA
By Reuters
03 May 2024
0

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German company HyImpulse successfully launched on Friday a candle wax-powered rocket capable of carrying commercial satellites on a test suborbital flight into space for the first time.

“We’re signalling Germany’s prowess as a spacefaring nation and expanding Europe’s access to space,” HyImpulse’s chief executive Mario Kobald said in a statement.

The 12-metre, 2.5-tonne test rocket dubbed “SR75” lifted off shortly after 0500 GMT from a launch site in Koonibba, South Australia.

It is capable of carrying small satellites weighing up to 250 kg (551 pounds) to an altitude of up to 250 km (155 miles) while being fuelled by paraffin, or candle wax, and liquid oxygen.

Paraffin can be used as a cheaper and safer alternative fuel for rockets, reducing satellite transportation costs by as much as 50%, according to HyImpulse.

The company, which has 65 employees and was spun off from Germany’s space agency DLR, said it already had orders for satellite transportation worth 100 million euros ($105 million).

The project was mostly privately financed with “some public backing”, the startup’s statement said.

Hyimpulse aims to expand as demand for commercial satellites grows, and it is eyeing 700 million euros worth of annual sales by 2032.

By the end of next year, it plans to launch “SL-1”, a larger, multi-stage rocket capable of deploying satellites weighing up to 600 kg into low Earth orbits.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Friederike Heine and Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness
Maverick Citizen

Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness
Who exactly is Lennox Ntsodo, the man accusing Zuma’s MK party of forging signatures?
Maverick News

Who exactly is Lennox Ntsodo, the man accusing Zuma’s MK party of forging signatures?
ANC National Disciplinary Committee summons Zuma over MK party support
Maverick News

ANC National Disciplinary Committee summons Zuma over MK party support
SA Tourism recovers R35-million in irregular payments, New York office under scrutiny
South Africa

SA Tourism recovers R35-million in irregular payments, New York office under scrutiny
ArcelorMittal SA sounds warning to labour as it mulls closure of steel operations
South Africa

ArcelorMittal SA sounds warning to labour as it mulls closure of steel operations

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe
Newsdeck

Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe
Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Newsdeck

Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Columbia Says a Third of Arrests at Hamilton Hall Were Outsiders
Newsdeck

Columbia Says a Third of Arrests at Hamilton Hall Were Outsiders
Israeli private eye arrested in UK over alleged hacking for US PR firm
Newsdeck

Israeli private eye arrested in UK over alleged hacking for US PR firm

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider