DM168: Here to defend the truth in the Eastern Cape

DM168: Here to defend the truth in the Eastern Cape
By Heather Robertson
02 May 2024
0

The newspaper industry worldwide has been imploding due to digitisation and the loss of advertising revenue to global platforms like Google, Facebook, and other search and social media platforms.

Four years ago during the height of Covid, we launched Daily Maverick 168, a national weekly newspaper, which I edit. The national paper has grown steadily, with a footprint of over 10,000 copies across South Africa.

Our Eastern Cape senior correspondent Estelle Ellis keeps you informed and inspired by exposing stories of injustice and poor service delivery as well as stories of hope, profiling Eastern Cape people who are making a difference.

Our food editor Tony Jackman shares recipes and the best of local and global cuisine trends from Cradock. Our travel writers, Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit, explore the wonders of the Karoo while our Things to Do, Places to Go editor Christina Makochieng gives you a wide range of leisure and entertainment activities from her desk in Gqeberha.

These journalists are part of the Daily Maverick team of accomplished writers from all over South Africa who brought you the Gupta leaks and other explosive investigations, insightful analysis and side-splitting satire.

DM168 is available every Saturday, but some areas are only served on Sunday, at retail stores throughout the Eastern Cape and Garden Route. Please support journalism in South Africa and the Eastern Cape by purchasing our newspaper in store, or subscribing and having a copy delivered to your door.

These are the major outlets in the Eastern Cape that stock DM168 on a regular basis:

Should you not be able to find a DM168 at your local Exclusive Books, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar, Checkers, Airport stores and airport lounges, other book stores and garage forecourts, please email us on [email protected]

 

Gallery

