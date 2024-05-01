Sport

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

Fate of the Bulls and Stormers in URC knockouts will shape Bok selections for Wales Test

Fate of the Bulls and Stormers in URC knockouts will shape Bok selections for Wales Test
Bulls No 8 Cameron Hanekom has been one of the finds of the season and has forced his way into Test contention. (Photo: Gordon Arons / Gallo Images)
By Jon Cardinelli
01 May 2024
0

The make-up of the first Bok team of the season has been a talking point since the fixtures were released. The opening game against Wales will be staged outside of the international window – and will clash with big club matches in Europe.

The Bulls and Stormers look set to meet in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals for the second successive year. While there are still three rounds to play in the league phase of this tournament, it seems likely that the Bulls will finish fourth in the standings and the Stormers will clinch fifth spot. 

From there, the two rivals could square off at Loftus Versfeld on 8 June. The winners will advance to the semi-finals, while the losers – or at least those who are favoured by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus – will join the national squad as they prepare for the first Test of the season against Wales in London on 22 June.

Fixture clash limits options

The make-up of the first Bok team of the season has been a talking point since the fixtures were released. The opening game against Wales will be staged outside of the international window – and will clash with big club matches in Europe.

As a result, none of the players based in Europe will be available for this match, and local South African players competing in the latter stages of the URC may also miss out.

Indeed, there is a worst-case scenario – or rather the worst from a national perspective – that sees the Bulls and Stormers advancing beyond the URC quarterfinals, and possibly meeting in the decider.

Without their overseas stars, and without the players who are involved at the Bulls and Stormers, the Boks may be light on good options at tighthead prop, fullback and flank.

Erasmus and company are certainly looking to cover their bases. 

In February, 16 uncapped players formed part of a 43-man South Africa-based squad at a national alignment camp in Cape Town. More recently, it was reported that several other players are now on the radar.

URC Boks

Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi might be in for a deserved recall to the Springboks. He has not played a Test since 2022. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images)

Prop Sampie Swiegers – the former Varsity Cup-winning captain of the NWU Eagles, who is now with the Pumas – fullback Aphelele Fassi and loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi are being considered, even though they weren’t invited to the first alignment camp.

Erasmus may be forced to field these players at Twickenham on 22 June if the Bulls and Stormers players aren’t available. Fassi last played for the Boks in 2022 and Buthelezi represented the South Africa A side the same year. While the 25-year-old Swiegers is highly rated, he is yet to play in the URC.

Covering the bases

With all this in mind, Erasmus – as well as the rest of the rugby community in South Africa – will watch the remainder of the club season with interest.

The Sharks are no longer in the running for the URC playoffs, and at this stage, it seems likely that the Lions will fall short of qualifying for the final eight.

It remains to be seen whether the players based at the Bulls and Stormers will come into the selection frame for that first Test.

To be clear, the respective groups are stacked with World Cup veterans as well as promising youngsters Erasmus has earmarked for the 2024 season and beyond.

Given the restrictions on availability, we may see a different sort of Bok team in action, at least for the opening Test. By the time the Ireland series kicks off in July, all of the stalwarts, as well as several hot prospects, will be available for selection.

Different teams for different scenarios

Erasmus will have considered every possible scenario, and will have picked a provisional team according to each situation.

One side will include Bulls players, another will include Stormers, and yet another will exclude both (assuming that both teams advance to the latter stages of the URC and aren’t available).

The latter team could be the most exposed in certain positions, but the good news is that another set of veterans will form the core of the Boks side in every possible scenario.

Seven World Cup-winning Boks are currently based in Japan – Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager. Barring injury, all seven will return to South Africa once the Japanese season concludes in May, and begin preparing for the Test season before most of their teammates.

Erasmus is fortunate that the Sharks have fared so poorly this season, and that a host of those Boks will be available once the URC league phase concludes on 1 June.

But even with those players in tow, and possibly those from the Bulls or Stormers, the Boks may need to fill some gaps when they battle Wales.

URC Lions

Lions halfback Sanele Nohamba could be in the frame for the 22 June Test against wales at Twickenham. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

New flyhalf loading

Unless the Boks can secure an early release for the Leicester-based Handré Pollard – the Tigers look set to miss out on the English domestic playoffs – they will have to rely on a South Africa-based flyhalf.

If Stormers No 10 Manie Libbok is unavailable, the uncapped Jordan Hendrikse from the Lions, who was invited to the national camp earlier this season, will come into consideration as a starter.

Depending on availability, the uncapped Bulls star Cameron Hanekom or Stormers supremo Evan Roos may start at No 8. The explosive Lions flank Ruan Venter could find himself in the matchday squad at Twickenham, as could Sanele Nohamba, who has excelled at both scrumhalf and flyhalf for the Johannesburg-based side in recent seasons.

No matter how you look at it, the Boks look set to field an exciting combination in the first game of the season.

That said, Erasmus has often preached about the importance of balance in a Test combination. He will be determined to pick a side that can win as well as entertain in the world champions’ first match of the season. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters
Maverick News

Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters
MK Party Interfaith Prayer and Freedom Day celebrations, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

MK Party Interfaith Prayer and Freedom Day celebrations, and more from around the world
Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Maverick News

Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner
Maverick News

Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner
The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Maverick News

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)

TOP READS IN SECTION

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Maverick News

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
South Africa

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
SAA clings to hope that its private sector investment plan will fly
DM168

SAA clings to hope that its private sector investment plan will fly
Signature fraud claims against Zuma’s MK party may imperil poll legitimacy
South Africa

Signature fraud claims against Zuma’s MK party may imperil poll legitimacy
University vice-chancellors reveal campus challenges, NSFAS confirms non-payment concerns
Maverick Citizen

University vice-chancellors reveal campus challenges, NSFAS confirms non-payment concerns

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.