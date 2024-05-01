Bulls No 8 Cameron Hanekom has been one of the finds of the season and has forced his way into Test contention. (Photo: Gordon Arons / Gallo Images)

The Bulls and Stormers look set to meet in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals for the second successive year. While there are still three rounds to play in the league phase of this tournament, it seems likely that the Bulls will finish fourth in the standings and the Stormers will clinch fifth spot.

From there, the two rivals could square off at Loftus Versfeld on 8 June. The winners will advance to the semi-finals, while the losers – or at least those who are favoured by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus – will join the national squad as they prepare for the first Test of the season against Wales in London on 22 June.

Fixture clash limits options

The make-up of the first Bok team of the season has been a talking point since the fixtures were released. The opening game against Wales will be staged outside of the international window – and will clash with big club matches in Europe.

As a result, none of the players based in Europe will be available for this match, and local South African players competing in the latter stages of the URC may also miss out.

Indeed, there is a worst-case scenario – or rather the worst from a national perspective – that sees the Bulls and Stormers advancing beyond the URC quarterfinals, and possibly meeting in the decider.

Without their overseas stars, and without the players who are involved at the Bulls and Stormers, the Boks may be light on good options at tighthead prop, fullback and flank.

Erasmus and company are certainly looking to cover their bases.

In February, 16 uncapped players formed part of a 43-man South Africa-based squad at a national alignment camp in Cape Town. More recently, it was reported that several other players are now on the radar.

Prop Sampie Swiegers – the former Varsity Cup-winning captain of the NWU Eagles, who is now with the Pumas – fullback Aphelele Fassi and loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi are being considered, even though they weren’t invited to the first alignment camp.

Erasmus may be forced to field these players at Twickenham on 22 June if the Bulls and Stormers players aren’t available. Fassi last played for the Boks in 2022 and Buthelezi represented the South Africa A side the same year. While the 25-year-old Swiegers is highly rated, he is yet to play in the URC.

Covering the bases

With all this in mind, Erasmus – as well as the rest of the rugby community in South Africa – will watch the remainder of the club season with interest.

The Sharks are no longer in the running for the URC playoffs, and at this stage, it seems likely that the Lions will fall short of qualifying for the final eight.

It remains to be seen whether the players based at the Bulls and Stormers will come into the selection frame for that first Test.

To be clear, the respective groups are stacked with World Cup veterans as well as promising youngsters Erasmus has earmarked for the 2024 season and beyond.

Given the restrictions on availability, we may see a different sort of Bok team in action, at least for the opening Test. By the time the Ireland series kicks off in July, all of the stalwarts, as well as several hot prospects, will be available for selection.

Different teams for different scenarios

Erasmus will have considered every possible scenario, and will have picked a provisional team according to each situation.

One side will include Bulls players, another will include Stormers, and yet another will exclude both (assuming that both teams advance to the latter stages of the URC and aren’t available).

The latter team could be the most exposed in certain positions, but the good news is that another set of veterans will form the core of the Boks side in every possible scenario.

Seven World Cup-winning Boks are currently based in Japan – Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager. Barring injury, all seven will return to South Africa once the Japanese season concludes in May, and begin preparing for the Test season before most of their teammates.

Erasmus is fortunate that the Sharks have fared so poorly this season, and that a host of those Boks will be available once the URC league phase concludes on 1 June.

But even with those players in tow, and possibly those from the Bulls or Stormers, the Boks may need to fill some gaps when they battle Wales.

New flyhalf loading

Unless the Boks can secure an early release for the Leicester-based Handré Pollard – the Tigers look set to miss out on the English domestic playoffs – they will have to rely on a South Africa-based flyhalf.

If Stormers No 10 Manie Libbok is unavailable, the uncapped Jordan Hendrikse from the Lions, who was invited to the national camp earlier this season, will come into consideration as a starter.

Depending on availability, the uncapped Bulls star Cameron Hanekom or Stormers supremo Evan Roos may start at No 8. The explosive Lions flank Ruan Venter could find himself in the matchday squad at Twickenham, as could Sanele Nohamba, who has excelled at both scrumhalf and flyhalf for the Johannesburg-based side in recent seasons.

No matter how you look at it, the Boks look set to field an exciting combination in the first game of the season.

That said, Erasmus has often preached about the importance of balance in a Test combination. He will be determined to pick a side that can win as well as entertain in the world champions’ first match of the season. DM