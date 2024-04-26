ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS
ANC support slips, new MK Party makes inroads, EFF backing slumps – Ipsos poll
Voter support for South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has slipped further ahead of next month’s national election, but the biggest loser was the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party, according to an opinion poll conducted by Ipsos.
The ANC has the support of 40.2% of voters, Ipsos said in a report released on Friday. That compares with 40.5% in a survey published on 6 February and 43% in October.
In the last election in 2019, the ANC garnered 57.5% of the vote.
Ipsos’s poll found support for the main opposition Democratic Alliance strengthening slightly to 21.9%, from 20.5% in February.
It also showed that the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party backed by former President Jacob Zuma is drawing support from the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters. Ipsos placed the EFF at 11.5%, down from 19.6% in February, and the so-called MKP at 8.4%. DM/Bloomberg
