ANC support slips, new MK Party makes inroads, EFF backing slumps – Ipsos poll

An MK party poster (far right) hangs on a telephone pole outside Churchill in the Northern Cape. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

The ANC has the support of 40.2% of voters, Ipsos said in a report released on Friday. That compares with 40.5% in a survey published on 6 February and 43% in October.

In the last election in 2019, the ANC garnered 57.5% of the vote.

Ipsos’s poll found support for the main opposition Democratic Alliance strengthening slightly to 21.9%, from 20.5% in February.

It also showed that the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party backed by former President Jacob Zuma is drawing support from the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters. Ipsos placed the EFF at 11.5%, down from 19.6% in February, and the so-called MKP at 8.4%. DM/Bloomberg