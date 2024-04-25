Sport

SCHOOLBOY RUGBY

The giant killers from Cape Town’s northern suburbs

The giant killers from Cape Town’s northern suburbs
Milnerton High School lock Dylan Peverett secures the ball for his side in their win over Hugenot High School in Wellington. (Photo: Supplied.)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
25 Apr 2024
0

Three weeks into the schoolboy rugby season, Milnerton High School have already beaten powerhouses Rondebosch and Bishops Diocesan College.

South Africa has its traditional rugby schools — Grey College, Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies), Paarl Gimnasium and Paul Roos Gimnasium are names that spring to mind.

But a little-known co-education public school in the northern suburbs of Cape Town has been making waves this season.

giant killers cape town milnerton high school

The masterminds of an impressive start to the schoolboy rugby season for Milnerton High School. From left: Heinrich Martin (head coach) Patrick Petersen (backline coach) Reinardt Ellman (forwards coach). (Photo: Supplied.)

In the opening three rounds of the schoolboy rugby season, Milnerton High School have already downed two of the traditional rugby schools. In round one they snatched victory from the clutches of defeat against traditional southern suburbs powerhouse Rondebosch High School, winning 34-33.

In round three, last weekend, they beat Bishops Diocesan College 31-28 to prove that their first big-team beating was no fluke.

Sandwiched in between was a 17-14 win over Hugenote Hoërskool in Wellington.

This season is Milnerton’s first in the Premier B division after they built enough teams across age groups to enter the division. Their matches against Rondebosch and Bishops were cross-league fixtures as both compete in the Premier A division.

“This has been a lengthy process and it’s hard work,” Heinrich Martin, the director of rugby at Milnerton High School, told Daily Maverick.

giant killers cape town milnerton high school

Milnerton’s openside flanker Brint Davids runs at the Bishops defence in their surprise victory over their southern suburbs rivals at the Piley Rees field. (Photo: Supplied.)

“This is not overnight success, even though people call us the ‘Southern Suburbs Slayers’. It’s actually a process that started a long time ago. We’ve been working hard for the last couple of years to build the rugby programme.”

Building a programme

When Martin started at Milnerton in 2007, the school had only five teams across all age groups and competed in the A1 division, the fifth tier of schoolboy rugby in the Western Cape.

But through determination and smart scouting, the school has beefed up its rugby sides. Double World Cup-winning Springbok centre Damian de Allende matriculated from Milnerton High School in 2009. He is its only Springbok representative and the school’s main rugby field is named after him.

Through scholarships, Martin recruits players from all over the Cape Flats, whom he refers to as “rough diamonds”.

“Areas like Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel, Ravensmead, Elsies River — all the way to Atlantis,” he said.

“We identify boys in those areas, then we offer them scholarships. But the scholarships are so they can better their lives, so that after school they can study.

“We push them hard on the academic front as well. Hopefully, rugby can create an opportunity for them to study and they can get a bursary through that.

“The rugby programme is not very big. It’s big enough, but it’s also small enough so that we can care for all our family. 

“Some of the boys come from needy families and you can’t put a boy in a functional school and give him good rugby training … then he goes back home and his family is struggling,” Martin said.

“Where there is a need, we also assist the family with food and support. We don’t have a boarding school so we make use of lift clubs and the MyCiTi [bus service]. Some of our boys travel from 4.30am to be at school at 6am.” 

Retaining possession

In their victories against both Rondebosch and Bishops, Milnerton High were trailing by more than 20 points going into the final quarter before turning on the heat with a late blitz.

“We spend a lot of time in terms of our cardio fitness,” Martin said. “We had two tight losses in our pre-season. But the way we approach our games is that we want to be fitter than everyone we play against.”

Milnerton’s style of play is different from the traditional territory-based game plan, as they opt to keep the ball in hand and build as many phases as possible.

“We play an expansive game plan but when it pays off, it pays off,” Martin said. “We’re not scared to attack from deep where a lot of other schools would kick and kick deep. [Then] they’ll sit back and wait for another kick.

“What we do is starve them of the ball. We keep the ball and move it through the hands. They just don’t get the ball from us.

“When you have patience on attack, eventually something is going to open. That’s normally where we penetrate and go through.”

Milnerton’s next game is against Bellville High School on Saturday, their first challenge against a northern suburbs highflier and their first home match of the season.

They have two more cross-league fixtures this season: against South African College High School (Sacs) and against Stellenberg in Durbanville. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Maverick News

Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Natural-born class acts — why small-town schools punch above their weight
South Africa

Natural-born class acts — why small-town schools punch above their weight
Running out of money every month? Here’s how to create a practical spending plan
Maverick Life

Running out of money every month? Here’s how to create a practical spending plan
A tale of two contrasting towns in South Africa’s worst-run municipality
Maverick News

A tale of two contrasting towns in South Africa’s worst-run municipality

TOP READS IN SECTION

Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Maverick Life

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
A tale of two contrasting towns in South Africa’s worst-run municipality
Maverick News

A tale of two contrasting towns in South Africa’s worst-run municipality
‘Steroid King’ murder trial hears how crooked cop protected violent debt collector
Maverick News

‘Steroid King’ murder trial hears how crooked cop protected violent debt collector
Defective arrest warrant keeps Joburg City manager Brink in the pink amid water disconnection saga
Maverick News

Defective arrest warrant keeps Joburg City manager Brink in the pink amid water disconnection saga

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.