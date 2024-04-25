Newsdeck

Sweden's monarchy

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria starts officer training

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden reviews the guard of honor during the Crown Princess' Name Day celebration at The Royal Palace on March 12, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. The tradition of name day festivities dates back to the 1990s and is a public celebration for the heir to the throne. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
By Reuters
25 Apr 2024
COPENHAGEN, April 25 (Reuters) - Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria will start a special officer training later this year to deepen her military training, the Royal Court said on Thursday.

The training is part of preparations for her future role as head of state, the court said in a statement.

“The Crown Princess will during autumn 2024 begin special officer training to acquire a deeper understanding of tactics, military science and military strategy,” it said, adding that the training includes both theory and practice.

Sweden joined western military alliance NATO in March, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

