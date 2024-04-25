Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Russia Blocks US Bid to Reaffirm Nuclear-Arms Ban in Space

Russia Blocks US Bid to Reaffirm Nuclear-Arms Ban in Space
Vasily Nebensya
By Bloomberg
25 Apr 2024
0

Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have reaffirmed a global commitment against deploying nuclear weapons in space, rebuffing US efforts to shine a spotlight on Moscow’s reported plans to do so.

The resolution underscored that countries are “not to develop nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction” designed to be placed in space. The proposal also reaffirmed that countries must “fully comply” with their obligations under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which bans nuclear weapons in orbit.

Thirteen of 15 Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, while China abstained. The negative vote from Russia — which wields veto power as a permanent member of the council — was enough to block it.

“They’re attempting to portray our country as being uninterested in preventing an arms race in outer space,” Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said before the vote. “This is absurd.”

The US unveiled plans for the resolution weeks after Washington said Moscow had plans to develop an anti-satellite space weapon. People familiar with the matter have said the US told allies that Russia could deploy a nuclear weapon or a mock warhead into space as early as this year. President Vladimir Putin has denied the claims.

“As we have noted previously, the United States assesses that Russia is developing a new satellite carrying a nuclear device,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement after the vote. “We have heard President Putin say publicly that Russia has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space. If that were the case, Russia would not have vetoed this resolution.”

US officials had since then stepped up pressure on Russia to get on board with the proposal they say reaffirms principles it already agreed to as a member of the Outer Space Treaty. The veto is likely to raise serious concerns in Washington that Moscow is planning on deploying nuclear weapons in space, a senior US official who asked not to be named discussing the sensitive topic, said ahead of the vote.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Maverick News

Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Portugal must 'pay costs' of slavery and colonial crimes, president says
Newsdeck

Portugal must 'pay costs' of slavery and colonial crimes, president says
‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Maverick Life

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Defective arrest warrant keeps Joburg City manager Brink in the pink amid water disconnection saga
Maverick News

Defective arrest warrant keeps Joburg City manager Brink in the pink amid water disconnection saga
A weekend of trout fishing in leopard country is a reminder that SA still has clean waters
Maverick Life

A weekend of trout fishing in leopard country is a reminder that SA still has clean waters

TOP READS IN SECTION

Portugal must 'pay costs' of slavery and colonial crimes, president says
Newsdeck

Portugal must 'pay costs' of slavery and colonial crimes, president says
I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Ukraine suspends consular services for military-age men in draft push
World

Ukraine suspends consular services for military-age men in draft push
John Lennon's lost 1960s acoustic guitar to go up for auction
Newsdeck

John Lennon's lost 1960s acoustic guitar to go up for auction
South Africa Sends Top Officials to UAE Over Gupta Extraditions
Newsdeck

South Africa Sends Top Officials to UAE Over Gupta Extraditions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.