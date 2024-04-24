Nairobi’s fencing scene, and more from around the world

The Tsavora Fencing Mtaani club founder Isaac Mburu Wanyoike, Mburu is bringing a new hope to Kenyan youths in the Huruma slum by engaging them in fencing, using the streets as their arena as they parry and riposte in front of curious onlookers. They also go to Nairobi’s central business district to show-fence to members of the public as a way to raise funds that support them in acquiring training kits and building a dedicated facility. Tsavora depends in part on the will of the people, although much of its budget comes from fee-paying international school programs and private classes. More than a hobby for the young athletes, fencing has helped them carve a path away from crime, drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and other social pressures. Today the club has 45 students and has become a reference for the suburb of Mathare, the second largest suburb of Nairobi. Mburu will travel to Algeria to take part in the Zonal Qualifying Tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers. Nairobi, Kenya, 18 April 2024 (issued 24 April 2024). EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
The Tsavora Fencing Mtaani club was founded by Isaac Mburu Wanyoike, a gang member turned pro-fencer, the first Kenyan to represent the country in international fencing competitions, and the current coach for Kenya’s Fencing team. “I wanted to change to be an example in the community, a positive figure”, Mburu said. Nairobi, Kenya, 18 April 2024 (issued 24 April 2024). EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Kenyan professional fencer Isaac Mburu Wanyoike (C) and teenage members of the Tsavora Fencing Mtaani club pose for a photo in the Central Business District of Nairobi, Kenya, 18 April 2024 (issued 24 April 2024). EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Members of Ewell St. Mary’s Morris Men dancing team perform Morris dance at Leadenhall Market to celebrate St George’s Day in London, Britain, 23 April 2024. Morris dancing is a form of English folk dance that roots back to the 15th century. Saint George’s Day is celebrated by Christian churches on 23 April, the traditionally accepted date of the saint’s death. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters with their hands painted in red take part in a protest performance to mark 200 days since the 07 October abductions and attack, in Habima square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 April 2024. According to the Israeli military, 133 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government’s handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Activists from Extinction Rebellion dance as they demonstrate outside Abrdn’s AGM on April 24, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Protesters gathered outside the annual general meeting of asset manager Abrdn today, criticising its financing of companies involved in fossil fuel expansion, including the Adani Group, a major coal developer. Abrdn is a significant investor in Adani’s bonds. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A protester holds up signs as workers construct a plywood wall around Gould Plaza on the New York University (NYU) campus the day after students in support of Palestine made an encampment to protest the university’s ties to Israel, in New York, New York, USA, 23 April 2024. Dozens of students were arrested on the evening of 22 April at the plaza after they refused to leave the encampment. School officials have not said why the wooden barrier was installed or how long it will be in place. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
Indigenous people from different ethnicities attend a demonstration of the Acampamento Terra Livre (Free Land Camp) in Brasilia, Brazil, 23 April 2024. Thousands of indigenous people take part in different activities during this week in Brasilia before their annual meeting in protest for the territorial and cultural rights of the native peoples of the Free Land Camp. EPA-EFE/Andre Borges
Pope Francis (C) arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 24 April 2024. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
A man uses his phone during the weekly general audience led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 24 April 2024. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Lotus lanterns are hung over Cheonggye Stream ahead of Buddha’s Birthday in Seoul, South Korea, 24 April 2024. Buddha’s birthday celebrations falls on 15 May this year. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
A sticker calling for a boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games is displayed at the exhibition ‘Olympism, a world history’ at the Palais de la Porte Doree in Paris, France, 24 April 2024. The exhibition retraces 130 years of social and political history since the creation of the modern Olympic Games in 1894 through the exploits of the greatest Olympic champions. The exhibition runs from 26 April to 08 September 2024. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A view of a ‘cemetery’ with 500 cardboard coffins, symbolizing work-related deaths, placed in Piazza Plebiscito square in Naples, southern Italy, 24 April 2024. The provocative initiative, promoted by the Italian Labour Union (UIL), is part of a ‘Zero deaths at work’ campaign planned at a territorial level throughout Italy to denounce the ‘massacre’ of workers. According to the National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL), Italy has recorded more than a thousand deaths at work throughout 2023. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
A man walks past a book design of the Martyrs’ Monument outside the Shuhada-e-APS Public Library on World Book Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 April 2024. The World Book and Copyright Day has been observed worldwide on 23 April each year since 1995 when it was first organized by UNESCO. The theme of the 2024 edition is ‘Read Your Way’, aiming to emphasize on the importance of cultivating a passion for reading. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
A rickshaw puller covers his mouth and nose with a facemask as he rides in an area clouded in dust and smoke, in Rayer Bazaar area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 April 2024. Dhaka continues to be ranked as one of the world’s most polluted cities, with debris from construction, industrial pollution, vehicle emissions and brick kilns listed as major contributors to air pollution in the city. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
A general view as dust from the desert of Sahara covers the city of Athens on April 23, 2024 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
The pack of riders in action during the first stage, a 165,7 km race between Chateau-d’Oex and Fribourg, of the 77th Tour de Romandie UCI World Tour Cycling race, in Chateau-d’Oex, Switzerland, 24 April 2024. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
A man walks on a huge pipeline over a flooded river as pedestrians (R) gather on a bridge to look at damaged homes following a night of heavy rainfall and the overflowing of Gitathuru river, in the Ngondo village, in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya, 24 April 2024. Kenya’s meteorological department predicts more heavy rainfall this week, as floods continue to destroy properties in various parts of the country. According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, at least 103,485 people have been affected by the March-May long rains that continue to rise, including 40,265 people displaced, as of 18 April 2024. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2-L) attend a reception with military honors at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 24 April 2024. The two leaders’ meeting aims to deepen the defense and security cooperation between the two countries. Britain and Germany will announce plans to develop Remote-Controlled Howitzer 155mm Wheeled Artillery Systems (RCH 155), which will be fitted to Boxer vehicles, according to the British government. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to journalists on board the plane on the way to Warsaw Chopin airport on April 23, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland. The Polish prime minister hosted a meeting with his British counterpart and the NATO secretary general in which the trio discussed support for Ukraine. (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
An election poster for the European elections at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 24 April 2024. The EU Parliament’s session runs from 22 until 25 April 2024. The European elections will take place on 06 June and 09 June 2024 EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Rafael Nadal of Spain addresses a press conference on the sidelines of the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, 24 April 2024. Nadal will play his first round match at the Madrid Open on 25 April. EPA-EFE/SERGIO PEREZ
Spanish film maker Santiago Segura poses during the photocall of the animation film ‘Garfield’ in Madrid, central Spain, 24 April 2024. The movie will be screened in the Spanish theaters from 01 May. EPA-EFE/Mariscal. DM
