Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Musk decision to leave knife attack video on X prompts police terror warning, says Australian senator

Musk decision to leave knife attack video on X prompts police terror warning, says Australian senator
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk attends the tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 April 2024. The gala honors acclaimed science and mathematics luminaries with leading figures from the worlds of entertainment, technology, sports and business. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
By Reuters
24 Apr 2024
0

An Australian senator said on Wednesday that police feared Elon Musk's decision to ignore a regulator order and leave footage on his social media platform X of a Sydney bishop being stabbed might encourage people to join terrorist groups.

An Australian court has upheld a regulator order for the billionaire to take down posts containing footage of the April 15 stabbing of the Assyrian bishop during a service.

Senator Jacqui Lambie said that by keeping the violent posts online globally the Australian Federal Police (AFP) had told the federal court Musk’s platform X created a risk that “the video could be used to encourage people in Australia to join a terrorist organisation or undertake a terrorist act”.

Musk “should put his big boy pants on and do the right thing, but he won’t because he has no social conscience”, Lambie said in her social media posts.

The AFP declined to comment.

Musk overnight escalated his fight over the court order to remove the video post, saying Lambie should be jailed and suggested the country’s gun laws were meant to stop resistance against its “fascist government”.

Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner had told X to remove footage of the stabbing, which police say was religiously-motivated and over which they have charged a 16-year-old boy with a terrorism offence.

After X challenged the order, the federal court told the platform formerly called Twitter to remove the footage temporarily.

X has said it will fight the order and at another court hearing on Wednesday the company’s lawyer said the bishop who was attacked had supplied a statement that he wanted the footage kept online.

The conflict has sparked heated exchanges between Musk and senior Australian officials including the prime minister, the e-Safety Commissioner and Lambie, an independent senator from the small island state of Tasmania.

When an unnamed X user posted overnight that it was Lambie who “should be in jail for censoring free speech on X”, Musk replied to his 181 million followers, “Absolutely. She is an enemy of the people of Australia”.

Musk widened his attacks on Australia, including promoting a post from an unnamed but verified X user which said the country “disarmed all of their citizens in 1996 so that they cannot resist their fascist government”, a reference to a gun buy-back and registration scheme after the country’s worst mass shooting.

Musk responded with an exclamation mark.

Home Affairs Minster Clare O’Neill said social media companies created “civil division, social unrest … and we’re not seeing a skerrick of responsibility taken”.

“Instead, we’re seeing megalomaniacs like Elon Musk going to court to fight for the right to show alleged terrorist content on his platform,” she added.

X and Musk have said they complied with the temporary takedown order by blocking it for Australians, but that they would appeal it. The footage remained visible on X in Australia on Wednesday.

At Wednesday’s hearing to decide whether the order should be permanent, a lawyer for the e-Safety Commissioner said X appeared to have failed to comply with the temporary order but “the consequences of any non-compliance are for another day”.

A lawyer for X said the global takedown order involved “exorbitant jurisdiction”.

The federal court judge, Geoffrey Kennett, extended the temporary takedown order until another hearing on May 10.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Steroid King’ murder trial hears how crooked cop protected violent debt collector
Maverick News

‘Steroid King’ murder trial hears how crooked cop protected violent debt collector
‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Maverick Life

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Defective arrest warrant keeps Joburg City manager Brink in the pink amid water disconnection saga
Maverick News

Defective arrest warrant keeps Joburg City manager Brink in the pink amid water disconnection saga
The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
South Africa

The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
South Africa

No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
On first day of Trump hush money trial, prosecutors say he corrupted 2016 election
Newsdeck

On first day of Trump hush money trial, prosecutors say he corrupted 2016 election
Ukraine suspends consular services for military-age men in draft push
World

Ukraine suspends consular services for military-age men in draft push
John Lennon's lost 1960s acoustic guitar to go up for auction
Newsdeck

John Lennon's lost 1960s acoustic guitar to go up for auction
Caitlin Clark to sign 8-year, $28 million Nike deal
Newsdeck

Caitlin Clark to sign 8-year, $28 million Nike deal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.