Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump May Lose Gag-Order Fight as Judge Calls Arguments ‘Silly’

Trump May Lose Gag-Order Fight as Judge Calls Arguments ‘Silly’
Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 23.
By Bloomberg
23 Apr 2024
0

Donald Trump will likely be found in contempt of court for his social media posts that may violate a gag order as the New York judge overseeing his hush-money case characterized arguments by the former president’s lawyer as “silly.”

Justice Juan Merchan at a hearing Tuesday quickly ran out of patience for claims that the gag order preventing Trump from disparaging witnesses was vague or that reposting other social-media comments wasn’t covered.

“You have presented nothing and I’ve asked you eight or nine times” to support your arguments, Merchan said. “You’ve been unable to do that even once.”

Merchan didn’t issue an immediate ruling on prosecutors’ request for a $3,000 fine for a growing list of Trump posts. Last week, prosecutors cited multiple statements Trump recently posted attacking Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen as “two sleaze bags” who had “cost our country dearly.”

Judges presiding over Trump cases have all struggled to balance his free speech with the safety of others amid the former president’s campaign to return to the White House. His lawyers have argued that the First Amendment should be paramount, but prosecutors have countered the Trump’s social media posts have incited threats from his followers and intimidated witnesses.

While Merchan didn’t issue an immediate ruling, Trump seemed in no doubt about what it would eventually be. During a court break, he took to his Truth Social platform to knock the judge.

“HIGHLY CONFLICTED, TO PUT IT MILDLY, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH. “EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF. THIS IS A KANGAROO COURT, AND THE JUDGE SHOULD RECUSE HIMSELF!”

Trump accused of violating gag order in hush-money trial | He was banned from public comments about witnesses over safety concerns

Merchan was more than mildly skeptical of arguments by Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, that the former president was merely defending himself against prosecution witnesses Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, and Daniels, an adult film star who says she had an affair with the former president.

In regard to one post about Daniels, Merchan asked for a specific comment that Trump was reacting to, but Blanche couldn’t provide an example.

During another exchange, Merchan ridiculed Blanche’s argument that the gag order didn’t extend to reposting other people’s comments.

“It’s your client’s position that any time he reposted it that he did not believe he was violating the gag order?” Merchan said.

“Mr. Blanche, you’re losing all credibility,” Merchan said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Maverick News

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
South Africa

The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
South Africa

No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
DM168

Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
Maverick News

Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Newsdeck

Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
On first day of Trump hush money trial, prosecutors say he corrupted 2016 election
Newsdeck

On first day of Trump hush money trial, prosecutors say he corrupted 2016 election
Ukraine says it damaged Russian rescue ship in Crimea
Newsdeck

Ukraine says it damaged Russian rescue ship in Crimea
Israeli military intelligence head resigns over 7 October attack failures
Newsdeck

Israeli military intelligence head resigns over 7 October attack failures

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.