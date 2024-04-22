Newsdeck

Shohei Ohtani sets record, Dodgers annihilate Mets

epa11243822 Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani gets ready to bat during the first inning of the exhibition game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
By Reuters
22 Apr 2024
Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages hit milestone home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a rough homestand with a dominating 10-0 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Tyler Glasnow (4-1) was in control with 10 strikeouts over eight innings as the Dodgers won for just the third time on their just-completed nine-game homestand, while losing all three series. Even with the victory, Los Angeles is just 3-7 since April 10.

Ohtani’s home run in the third inning gave him the MLB record for players born in Japan with 176, breaking a tie with Hideki Matsui. Pages hit the first home run of his career in his fifth game.

The Mets had seven hits, all singles, as they saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. New York entered the day with a 12-3 record following their 0-5 start to the season.

New York right-hander Adrian Houser (0-2) was roughed up for eight runs on seven hits over four innings, with four walks and three strikeouts.

Ohtani gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the third inning with his two-run home run deep into the seats in right field for his fifth of the season. Ohtani did his part during the homestand with hits in eight of the nine games, including four home runs.

The Dodgers put the game away with eight runs in the fifth inning, their highest-scoring inning of the season. A Mookie Betts RBI single gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead and Freddie Freeman added a two-run single to make it 5-0.

Freeman has five RBIs in two games after he drove in one run over his previous 14 games.

The Dodgers continued their fifth-inning outburst with a two-run single from Will Smith before Pages crushed a three-run home run to center field.

The Mets put together a scoring chance in the eighth inning by loading the bases against Glasnow, but manager Dave Roberts let his pitcher work out of the jam. Glasnow finished off his scoreless outing with a fist pump after striking out Tyrone Taylor.

Left-hander Nick Ramirez pitched the ninth inning for the Dodgers, who delivered their first shutout of the season.

–Field Level Media

