Russia says it has taken Bohdanivka in eastern Ukraine

Members of Ukraine's 56th Brigade fire an AZP S-60 (Automatic anti-aircraft gun S-60) on 10 November 2023 in the Bakhmut District of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces continue to fight to retake Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May, following a yearlong war battle. Over the summer, Ukraine regained territory north and south of Bakhmut but Russia has held the city itself. (Photo: Kostya Liberov / Libkos via Getty Images)
By Reuters
21 Apr 2024
April 21 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Bohdanivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Control of Bohdanivka, located just to the west of the city of the Russian-held city of Bakhmut, has been in doubt for some time.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, in its Sunday evening report, mentioned Bohdanivka as one of a series of villages where it said Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy attacks. But it gave no specific details.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry denied last week that Russia had captured all of Bohdanivka, while acknowledging it had lost some positions in the village in eastern Donetsk region.

Unofficial Ukrainian sources have suggested Bohdanivka is in Russian hands, based on video footage of the village and the town of Chasiv Yar, to the southwest.

Ukraine has focused attention on defending Chasiv Yar, describing it as an important post in keeping the Russians from advancing westward through Donetsk region to the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Maksym Zhorin, a commander on the frontline in the area, told national television on Sunday that all positions around Chasiv Yar were under full Ukrainian control.

Bakhmut was captured by Russian troops in May 2023 after months of fierce fighting that levelled what was once a city of about 70,000.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Ron Popeski and Chizu Nomiyama)

