I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
-
-
Some relaxing time in Ballito. Photographer: Nishen Daya
-
-
Autumn fog over Cape Town. Phototographer: Lieze Norval
-
-
Tusk to tusk! Photographer: Lindsay du Preez
-
-
Aurora over the Frozen North. Photographer: Daniel Perry
-
-
Give it horns. Photographer: Glen Carrie
-
-
Foggy Sunrise in Tempe Elephant Park. Photographer: Neville Lance
-
-
An unexpected encounter. Photographer: Karin Linder
-
-
Cape Town showing off. Photographer: Claudia Gees
-
-
Cloudy day at the sea. Photographer: Christo Opperman
-
-
Catch of the Day. Photographer: Hannah van der Klis
-
-
Gone to walk in the water. Photographer: Rita Smith
-
-
Good vibes from Westbrook. Photographer: Warren Eades
-
-
The beauty of the Bo-Kaap. Photographer: Kerensa Scott
-
-
Here’s looking at you. Lilac-breasted roller. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom
-
-
Looking up the Sani Pass from the Mkomazana River. Photographer: Lynley Clarke
-
-
Still standing after 4000 years! Photographer: Laura Campbell
-
-
Storm is brewing… Photographer: Razina Abdulla
-
-
Spider Web. Photographer: Barry Payne
-
-
Rock Hopper anglers. Photographer: Anne Rogers
-
-
Margate Bowling Club flood damage from Sun. 14.04.2024 to Tues. 16.04.2024 Photographer: Annette Symes
-
-
Massive waves crashing over fishing boats in Kalk Bay Harbour. Photographer: Martin Fennell
-
-
Sunrise on this crisp autumn 🍂 morning today. Photographer: Jenni Bessesen
-
-
Sunset views in the Kruger. Photographer: Lizette Cressey
-
-
Sunset west coast of Mauritius. Photographer: Jose Rosa
-
-
Tidal pool show. Photographer: Leigh Skinner