Watch — how big is your carbon footprint?
Does recycling actually do anything? What about carbon offsets? Did you know that the average person’s carbon footprint is about 6.5 tons, but the average American’s footprint is double that? Meteorologist Alexandra Steele talks to the experts to get answers about what actually helps the planet — and what doesn’t.
You can calculate your carbon footprint by using the links below:
The Nature Conservancy Calculator
This article by Yale Climate Connections is published here as part of the global journalism collaboration Covering Climate Now.
