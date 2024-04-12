Newsdeck

Sudan

‘Time running out’ in war-torn Sudan as access to aid restricted, WHO warns

‘Time running out’ in war-torn Sudan as access to aid restricted, WHO warns
Sudanese refugees collect water from a well in the Adre transition camp, on the border with Sudan in Adre, Chad, 05 April 2024. Since the war in Sudan began, more than 650,000 people have taken refuge in Chad. The lack of water is one of the most pressing problems for Sudanese refugees, not only because of the need they have for their daily lives but also to avoid diseases and epidemics. With dozens of wells opened by Doctors Without Borders, they have access to 12 liters of water per person per day, when the minimum for a humanitarian emergency is established at 20 liters. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Garcia Vilanova
By Reuters
12 Apr 2024
0

GENEVA, April 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that the crisis in Sudan could worsen in the coming months as the distribution of humanitarian aid and medical supplies remains restricted.

War erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), devastating the country’s infrastructure, prompting warnings of famine and displacing millions of people inside and outside the country.

Thousands of civilians have been killed, although death toll estimates are highly uncertain, and both sides have been accused of committing war crimes.

“Time is running out. Without a stop to the fighting and unhindered access for the delivery of humanitarian aid, Sudan’s crisis will dramatically worsen in the months to come and could impact the whole region,” WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said.

“We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg, and the situation could be much more dire.”

Lindmeier said 15 million people were in need of urgent health assistance and that diseases such as cholera, malaria and dengue were spreading.

He said medical supplies in the country were estimated at about 25% of the needs, and 70 to 80% of Sudanese health facilities were not functioning due to the conflict.

“Some states, such as Darfur, have not received medical supplies for the past year,” Lindmeier said.

Outbreaks of disease are increasing as public health services, including vaccinations, are disrupted, he said.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

US senators drop plans to mandate immediate review of SA’s eligibility for Agoa
Maverick News

US senators drop plans to mandate immediate review of SA’s eligibility for Agoa
Security boost for Cape Town city manager after blacklisting of company owned by 28s gang case-accused
Maverick News

Security boost for Cape Town city manager after blacklisting of company owned by 28s gang case-accused
IEC urgent ConCourt appeal over Zuma’s election participation ‘not political’
Maverick News

IEC urgent ConCourt appeal over Zuma’s election participation ‘not political’
Bodyguard Envy
South Africa

Bodyguard Envy
Minister Blade Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board while non-payment troubles still plague students
Maverick News

Minister Blade Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board while non-payment troubles still plague students

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Biden considering Australia request to drop Julian Assange prosecution
Newsdeck

Biden considering Australia request to drop Julian Assange prosecution
Vietnam tycoon gets death sentence in $12-bln fraud case
Newsdeck

Vietnam tycoon gets death sentence in $12-bln fraud case
Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say
Newsdeck

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say
ANC Support Drops in South African Poll as Zuma Party Surges
Newsdeck

ANC Support Drops in South African Poll as Zuma Party Surges

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Elections24 Newsletter Banner

On May 29 2024, South Africans will make their mark in another way.

Get your exclusive, in-depth Election 2024 newsletter curated by Ferial Haffajee delivered straight to your inbox.