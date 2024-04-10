What’s cooking today: Braaied bacon-wrapped cheesy chicken breasts

Tony Jackman’s mozzarella-stuffed and bacon-wrapped chicken breast fillets cooked in foil in (or over) the coals. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Monday afternoon. “Let’s have a chicken braai,” we said. Let’s be more precise: Easter Monday afternoon. And was there any chicken left over at the local supermarkets? You know the answer.

But in the third shop I visited, as lonely as the last person to leave the square after a rally, was one solitary packet of plump chicken breast fillets.

That is not usually something you braai, but with a bit of cunning (and a packet of streaky bacon) a plan was made.

It’s wise to use large chicken breasts for this; if they are too small there is more likelihood of the flesh being pierced when you make pockets in them for the stuffing.

I used common-or-garden store-bought mozzarella, which grates nicely. If you use a better quality mozzarella, it may be better crumbled rather than grated.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 chicken breast fillets

3 or 4 rashers of streaky bacon per each fillet (12 to 16 rashers in all)

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Picked leaves of 2 sprigs of thyme

2 Tbsp Hot English mustard

Salt and black pepper

1 cup grated or crumbled mozzarella

Oil

Foil

Method

On a clean working surface, using a small, sharp knife (a paring knife works well), carefully cut pockets in the thickest edge of the breasts, going as far as you can without piercing the opposite side.

Using an ordinary knife (not sharp), smear a little of the mustard inside the pockets.

In a bowl, mix together the grated or crumbled mozzarella, onion, garlic, thyme, and salt and pepper.

Spoon this inside the pockets equally, but resist over-stuffing them (any leftover filling can go on open toasted sandwiches the next morning).

Wrap streaky bacon rashers around each fillet.

Now, this step is super important: Cut generous pieces of aluminium foil and lay them out on a large surface. Pour a drop of oil in the middle of each. Rub this all over the surface of the foil. If you don’t do this, the chicken will attach to the foil while it’s cooking and you will have a tough time prising it off.

Place a bacon-wrapped breast in the middle, rolling it over a couple of times to be sure its surface is oiled, and wrap up tightly.

Cook them right on hot coals for 20 minutes, turning after 10 minutes. Check for doneness by inserting a skewer right through the foil and halfway through a breast. If there are no pink juices, they are done. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.