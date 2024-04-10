Newsdeck

Luke Fleurs

Six arrested for hijack killing of South African footballer

Six arrested for hijack killing of South African footballer
Luke Fleurs during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on March 05, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
By Reuters
10 Apr 2024
0

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - Six suspects were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of South African footballer Luke Fleurs who was shot when his car was hijacked in Johannesburg last week, local media reported.

The 24-year-old former junior international, who played for the country’s most popular club Kaizer Chiefs, was shot in the chest at a petrol station last Wednesday and the assailants drove off in his vehicle.

Police said six suspects were arrested in Soweto in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Fleurs’ vehicle was recovered on Monday.

“Police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing,” Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni told IOL.co.za.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday, charged with murder and hijacking.

Fleurs had been waiting to be served by a petrol attendant when he was confronted by two armed men who shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Centre back Fleurs played every minute for South Africa at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, and that same year was named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia, though he did not play a match.

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Zizi Kodwa, said he was “saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime”.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

JZ’s Electoral Court victory makes final weeks before SA’s Elections 2024 alive with possibilities
South Africa

JZ’s Electoral Court victory makes final weeks before SA’s Elections 2024 alive with possibilities
UPL’s late ‘revisions’ to water discharge records exposed after new Durban fish kill
Maverick News

UPL’s late ‘revisions’ to water discharge records exposed after new Durban fish kill
Comedy of errors: Motsoaledi’s ‘ill-advised’ visa rules withdrawn
South Africa

Comedy of errors: Motsoaledi’s ‘ill-advised’ visa rules withdrawn
The unstoppable impunities of being Jacob Zuma — with a lot of help from the ANC
South Africa

The unstoppable impunities of being Jacob Zuma — with a lot of help from the ANC
MK party wins Electoral Court case to allow Jacob Zuma to contest elections
Maverick News

MK party wins Electoral Court case to allow Jacob Zuma to contest elections

TOP READS IN SECTION

North America experiences total solar eclipse, starting at Mexican resort
Newsdeck

North America experiences total solar eclipse, starting at Mexican resort
I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Trump loses last-ditch bid to delay hush money trial
Newsdeck

Trump loses last-ditch bid to delay hush money trial
Boeing Falls After Whistleblower Alleges 787 ‘Shortcuts’
Newsdeck

Boeing Falls After Whistleblower Alleges 787 ‘Shortcuts’
Biden plans to cancel student loan debt, 23 million Americans may be impacted
Newsdeck

Biden plans to cancel student loan debt, 23 million Americans may be impacted

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Elections24 Newsletter Banner

On May 29 2024, South Africans will make their mark in another way.

Get your exclusive, in-depth Election 2024 newsletter curated by Ferial Haffajee delivered straight to your inbox.