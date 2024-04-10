Repairs under way at Groenheuwel Primary School in Paarl. The Western Cape MEC for Education has received reports of damage at 144 schools, ranging from minor to serious. (Photo: Supplied)

On Wednesday, most schools in Western Cape had reopened, except for 16 that were badly damaged or had access roads blocked by the recent inclement weather, said Western Cape MEC for Education David Maynier.

On Monday and Tuesday, schools in the province, particularly in the Cape Winelands, Overberg and Helderberg, were closed due to strong winds and heavy rains after a Level 9 weather warning.

Maynier told Daily Maverick on Wednesday: “Our default position is always to keep schools open, but in this instance, it was better to be safe than sorry, given the severity of the weather warnings.”

The province was battered by the winds and rain that damaged roads and blew off roofs, and according to News24, caused one fatality when a tree fell on a man in Paarl, in the Cape Winelands.

A total of 144 schools reported damage, “from minor issues such as leaks and fallen trees to serious damage like missing roof panels”. The department was evaluating the damage and making repairs.

On Monday, nearly 270,000 learners stayed at home because of the closures.

On Tuesday, the inclement weather continued, but mostly affected the Cape Winelands and Overberg. A decision was made to close all schools in the region and Maynier said 220,000 learners stayed home.

“Now that schools are open again, teachers will evaluate how much work will need to be caught up for the two days missed, and will receive extra support from the department if needed,” Maynier said.

“Our infrastructure team and contractors must also be commended for their speedy response, which saw contractors at schools as early as Sunday afternoon undertaking repairs to prevent further damage.”

Mopping up

On Wednesday afternoon, Western Cape MEC for local government Anton Bredell said no additional weather warnings had been issued. However, light rain and possible showers were expected in the afternoon in parts of the Southern Cape.

“Although the extreme weather is over, the public is asked to please be aware of potentially dangerous conditions in large parts of the province,” Bredell said.

There were warnings of rockfalls and mudslides that would remain a danger for at least the next week.

Bredell said municipalities would begin damage assessments with the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) and relevant government departments. Once this was done, the PDMC would approach the National Disaster Management Centre for a disaster classification, the first step in applying for additional funding to repair the damage.

Premier Alan Winde said the province was focusing on humanitarian work such as identifying people who lost shelter and access to basic services during the storm.

“Through the coordination of our Department of Social Development, we are working closely with the NGO sector, local municipalities, as well as national departments to ensure that affected people receive shelter and food.” DM