Newsdeck

Middle East crisis

Germany denies complicity in Gaza genocide at UN court

Germany denies complicity in Gaza genocide at UN court
Germany's Director General of Legal Affairs Tania von Uslar-Gleichen (L), during the second day of the hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in the case brought by Nicaragua against Germany about the financial and military aid that the European country provides to Israel and the elimination of subsidies to the aid organization UNRWA, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 09 April 2024. According to Nicaragua, Germany is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention and the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the laws of war in the occupied Palestinian territories. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
By Reuters
09 Apr 2024
0

THE HAGUE, April 9 (Reuters) - Germany denied on Tuesday that it was aiding genocide in Gaza by selling Israel arms in a suit to the top U.N. court by Nicaragua reflecting mounting legal action in support of Palestinians.

Germany has been one of Israel’s staunchest allies since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants and ensuing offensive against the Gaza Strip. It is one of its biggest arms suppliers, sending 326.5 million euros ($353.70 million) in military equipment and weapons in 2023, according to Economy Ministry data.

Germany and other Western nations have faced street protests, various legal cases, and accusations of hypocrisy from campaign groups who say Israel has killed too many Palestinian civilians in its six-month military assault.

But Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, legal adviser for the German Foreign Ministry, told the International Court of Justice judges that Nicaragua’s case was rushed and based on flimsy evidence.

Arms exports were scrutinised to ensure adherence to international law, she said.

“Germany is doing its utmost to live up to its responsibility vis-a-vis both the Israeli and the Palestinian people,” she added, with Germany the largest individual donor of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Von Uslar-Gleichen said Israel’s security was a priority for Germany because of the history of the Nazi decimation of Jews in the Holocaust. “Germany has learned from its past, a past that includes the responsibility for one of the most horrific crimes in human history, the Shoah,” she said, using the Hebrew word.

 

NICARAGUA AND SOUTH AFRICA PRESSURE ISRAEL

On Monday, lawyers for Nicaragua asked the ICJ, or World Court, to order Germany to halt arms sales to Israel and resume funding of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA as emergency measures while the court prepares to hear the case.

They argued Berlin has violated the 1948 Genocide Convention and international humanitarian law by continuing to supply Israel even after becoming aware there was a risk of genocide being committed in the Gaza strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government hotly denies that, saying its war is against murderous Hamas militants, not Palestinian civilians, and that it is the victim of a global smear campaign.

The Islamist group’s Oct. 7 attacks killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s Gaza offensive since then, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

The ICJ is expected to issue provisional measures on Nicaragua’s case in weeks, but a final ruling could take years. Though rulings are supposed to be legally binding, the court has no way to enforce them.

In January, in response to an accusation from South Africa, the ICJ ruled that claims Israel violated some rights guaranteed under the genocide convention were plausible and ordered emergency measures, including a call for it to halt any potential acts of genocide.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

MK's Mpofu and IEC's Ngcukaitobi wrangle over Zuma's election disqualification
Maverick News

MK's Mpofu and IEC's Ngcukaitobi wrangle over Zuma's election disqualification
‘Another slap in the face’ — cash-strapped City of Joburg splurges on bodyguards for bigwigs
Maverick News

‘Another slap in the face’ — cash-strapped City of Joburg splurges on bodyguards for bigwigs
The search for South Africa’s lost electric car
South Africa

The search for South Africa’s lost electric car
SA Weather Service issues more warnings of disruptive rain and possible flooding
Maverick News

SA Weather Service issues more warnings of disruptive rain and possible flooding
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
North America experiences total solar eclipse, starting at Mexican resort
Newsdeck

North America experiences total solar eclipse, starting at Mexican resort
Zimbabwe’s banking services disrupted on eve of brand new currency launch
Africa

Zimbabwe’s banking services disrupted on eve of brand new currency launch
Israel reduces troops in south Gaza, Egypt to host new talks
Newsdeck

Israel reduces troops in south Gaza, Egypt to host new talks
Trump loses last-ditch bid to delay hush money trial
Newsdeck

Trump loses last-ditch bid to delay hush money trial

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Elections24 Newsletter Banner

On May 29 2024, South Africans will make their mark in another way.

Get your exclusive, in-depth Election 2024 newsletter curated by Ferial Haffajee delivered straight to your inbox.